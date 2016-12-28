Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight is a special episode of NXT. It’s just shy of two hours and is from Osaka, Japan.

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan

Almas is out with his old La Sombra mask. Lorcan went for a handshake but Almas kicks it away. Lock up and headlock by Oney. They trade some mat stuff and have a small standoff. The crowd gets behind Lorcan. Tom Phillips actually mentions taht Almas won the IWGP Intercontinental Title in Japan by beating Shinsuke Nakamura. Oney sends him into the ropes, where he latches on and poses. Back to a headlock by Almas but Oney turns it around. Almas back suplexes him but Oney doesn’t let go. Oney leap frogs over Almas but takes a dropkick to the side. Almas does his best Tetsuya Naito impersonation on his taunt. Another dropkick gets a one count. He drives his feet on Oney’s shoulders in the corner and works a chinlock. Oney gets one on a backslide and chops the hell out of Almas. Lorcan hits some running elbows and a corner clothesline. He gets his elbow up on a charging Almas and leaps over him before hitting a running blockbuster for two. Some vicious uppercuts from Lorcan but his inverted exploder gets blocked. Almas switches around but they continue to fight for position. Almas busts out Destino for a near fall. Lorcan grabs the arm and Almas pulls him up for a powerbomb but gets elbowed. Lorcan starts in with brutal chops and Almas answers with elbows. A big knee from Lorcan, who ducks a right hand and nails the inverted exploder. Lorcan hits two corner elbows but Almas counters a third into a hip toss that sends Oney in the turnbuckles. Almas hits double knees in the corner for two. Oney runs into a boot in the corner and Almas goes up. Oney cuts him off and nails a top rope inverted exploder to pull off the upset.

Winner: Oney Lorcan in 10:06 (***)

Aliyah and Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Billie and Liv kick things off and Billie uses a fireman’s carry. She taunts but gets tripped up. Liv rolls over into a pin for one. She uses a sunset flip for another one and rolls Billie around a bunch to a decent hand from the crowd. The rolling goes on for a long ass time. Liv grabs the wrist and tags Aliyah. They hit an ugly double clothesline for a near fall. Aliyah works the arm but Billie tags Peyton, who hits her from behind. Aliyah hops over Peyton and delivers an arm drag. Aliyah goes to the wrist and backflips off the middle rope for an arm drag. Peyton blocks some whips and hits a backbreaker. Tag to Billie who hits a right hand. They work Aliyah over in their corner a bit with a tandem boot choke. They then hit a double kick to Aliyah’s back for a near fall. She bridges out of the cover but still finds herself in trouble. Billie works a chinlock with the assist of her knees being in Aliyah’s back. Aliyah escapes into a cover for two. Billie pounds on the shoulder and tags out so they can hit a weak looking double team hair whip. Aliyah gets close to tagging but Peyton holds her back several times. Double stalling suplex from the heels gets two. They continue to isolate Aliyah. Billie gets two on a suplex. Billie talks smack, hits a headbutt and knocks Liv off the apron. Aliyah finally slips free of a double suplex and LIb gets the hot tag. She hits a bunch of clotheslines and a bulldog. She feels like a knockoff Carmella. STO by Liv sees the cover broken by Peyton. Aliyah neutralizes Peyton with a corner shoulder block. Peyton knocks her off the apron with a kick. Liv rolls up Billie but she blind tagged out. Peyton hits a forearm and drives her face first into Billie’s knee to win.

Winners: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in 8:27 (**)

NXT Tag Team Championship: #DIY (c) vs. Akira Tozawa and Tajiri