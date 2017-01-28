Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We have a one hour pre-show tonight as they will be presenting the 2016 NXT Year-End Awards. Charly Caruso, Corey Graves and Nigel McGuinness are on the panel. Graves announces that tonight is his final night with NXT and gets emotional. He says he’s leaving NXT in good hands with Tom Phillips and NIgel McGuinness! They throw to a video package hyping #DIY vs. The Authors of Pain. They plug the “Breakout of the Year” award. No Way Jose, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Andrade Almas and SAnitY are the nominees. Nigel announces the winners are Peyton and Billie! They show up and accept the award, cutting a promo about sharing the award and title. They also apparently live together. We move onto the “Match of the Year” award. They don’t show nominees, just the winner which is #DIY/Revival from Toronto. The Revival get interviewed backstage and accept the award but still don’t like the result of the match itself. They also get the Tag Team of the Year award. They beg for a shot at whoever wins the Tag Title match tonight. Bobby Roode gets interviewed and calls himself a bonafide superstar and the main attraction. The only thing missing is the NXT Title. Time for a hype video to promote the Women’s Title match. Ember Moon joins the panel to discuss the match. I’m pretty sure she just competed on the NXT taping before the show, reminding me that this is pre-recorded. Ember wants Asuka to win because she wants to be the one to dethrone her. They ask her who she thinks will win and she badly stumbles through it without giving a real answer. #DIY get interviewed about facing the Authors and the MOTY win. They say winning MOTY was a dream come true and some generic stuff about the Authors. The nominees for “Female Competitor of the Year” are shown. Asuka beats Bayley and Nia Jax to win. Billie and Peyton return and take that award too. For “Male Competitor of the Year” our nominees are Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode. Nakamura wins. They show clips from This Tuesday in Texas back in 1991, which was held in this same arena. Time for the “Competitor of the Year” award. Shinsuke Nakamura beat Asuka out for it. We get a video to promote Nakamura/Roode. They then do quick mentions of Tye/Young and Roddy/Almas and run down the rest of the card.

The opening video package starts by focusing on Nakamura and Roode. Roode wants to change NXT but Nakamura resists. Change makes Tye Dillinger question his place. It can breed chaos (women’s match hype), and it can be painful (Tag Title hype).

Eric Young w/ SAnitY vs. Tye Dillinger

Tye get a massive pop. If he isn’t number ten in the Rumble, people will be disappointed. No Nikki Cross with SAnitY. Eric Young actually trained Tye Dillinger. EY gives Tye one more chance to join SAnitY by throwing the jacket at him. Tye picks it up, tosses it at Eric and lights him up with strikes. He hits a big clothesline that causes Young to regroup outside. Inside, Tye hits more chops but Young kicks him and dumps him outside. SAnitY tries to sandwich Tye but he slides back in and takes down Young. More chops into the corner and an Irish whip that would eliminate Young if this was a Royal Rumble. Tye goes for ten corner punches but Young rakes the eyes and Tye falls outside. Killian Dane murders Tye with a running cross body. EY slides Tye inside and nails a big elbow to the back. He clubs away at Tye and does the hanging choke in the corner. Young stays in control and tries the choke again. Tye is prepared and fights him off. They trade shots up top where an EY headbutt sends Tye to the mat. Young leaps into a dropkick from Tye. They trade blows in the center of the ring to alternating TEN/BOO chants. Young hits a huge right that drops Tye. Tye grabs the beard and delivers a big headbutt. He hits a flying forearm and back body drop. He runs in with a chop and sends Young to the corner. Young hops over and climbs the opposite turnbuckle, but Tye climbs up and hits a huge belly to belly suplex for a near fall. “Ten” stomps in the corner and the KNEE PAD IS DOWN! Wolfe gets on the apron and eats a Tye Breaker. Young charges in and almost gets hit with one. Dane runs in but eats a superkick. Young hits him from behind. He tries the wheelbarrow finish but Tye counters into a pin for two. Tye Breaker connects but but Wolfe puts Young’s foot on the bottom rope. Way to sell that finisher. Tye takes out Wolfe and Dane with a plancha. Inside, Tye comes off the top with a cross body but Eric rolls through into a pin for two. Tye basbeall slides Dane and tries to skin the cat back in. Young catches him on the way back in with the wheelbarrow neckbreaker, which is enough to send Tye to 0-5 on TakeOvers.

Winner: Eric Young in 10:51 (***)

Samoa Joe is shown sitting in the crowd. He gets loud “Joe” chants.

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Roderick Strong

Almas has new attire. They go to the mat quickly and Almas has to scramble to the ropes. Strong shoves him into the ropes, where Almas latches on. TRANQUILO! In the corner, Almas hits a knee, Strong leaps over him and nails a jumping kick for one. Strong nails a big strike but Almas comes back with a boot and chop in the corner. Strong hits a chop of his own but gets downed in the corner before hitting a big kick. They fight by the apron where Almas applies a rope assisted armbar. He points to his head to remind us that he’s smart. He sends Roddy into the corner but has a back elbow caught. Roddy tries a move but Almas elbows out and hits a kick for two. He goes to an armbar but Strong rolls free. Almas hits a body slam with Strong’s arm taking the brunt of the fall. Almas tries the moonsault knees but Roddy rolls away to avoid it and hits a backbreaker. Chops and forearms from Strong lead to a kick and clothesline. Gordbuster connects, as does a high knee in the corner. Strong nails a pretty dropkick and continues to sell the arm. Almas gets a boot up on a charging Strong. His next kick is caught and Strong pulls him into a great backbreaker for two. Almas slips free of Strong’s grasp and hits a straightjacket suplex for two. Almas does the school boy powerbomb lift spot for another near fall. They trade chops nad forearms and some of them look brutal. Almas hits a stiff kick and calls for the double knees. Strong pops up and catches him with a leaping knee. Both men are up and trading strikes again. Almas fires up but almost gets caught in a backbreaker. He blocks it with a knee and rolls Strong into a sick looking rings of Saturn like submission. Strong reaches the ropes with his feet. Elbow strikes on the downed Strong. Almas goes up but gets shoved and crotched. Strong follows up and drops Almas with a backbreaker onto the top turnbuckle for a close near fall. Strong fights out of the hammerlock DDT but charges into a hip toss into the turnbuckles. Almas misses the double knees but turns Roddy inside out with a clothesline. Double knees connect in the corner. Hammerlock DDT is countred and Strong hits a knee and facebuster of sorts. Sick Kick hits and that’s all.

Winner: Roderick Strong in 11:43 (***3/4)

They recap Shawn Michaels winning the Royal Rumble in 1995.

Michael Hayes is shown in the audience.

NXT Tag Team Championship: #DIY (c) vs. The Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering

Big ovation for the champions.