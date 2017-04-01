Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Charly Caruso, NIgel McGuinness and Sam Roberts host the Kickoff show. After showing the arrival of Nakamura, Ember, Asuka and Roode, wer are takne to footage from Axxess today. During No Way Jose’s entrance, he was jumped by SAnitY and they dropped steel steps on his leg. He did a stretcher job. Roderick, Tye and Ruby have to find a new a partner. A video package aired to hype the Tag Team Title match. After predictions, a short video hyped Andrade Almas vs. Aleister Black. The next thing hyped is Asuka/Ember. Billie and Peyton join the panel and steal the show. They talked about texting Triple H to get the Eclipse banned, Peyton massaging Billie and being the next Women’s Champion. The pre-show ended with a video package hyping Roode/Nakamura before cases were brought to William Regal, containing the new NXT Titles.

Triple H’s voice opens the show, hyping NXT being home. A video package follows showing highlights form Full Sail and Florida fans saying it’s great that NXT has grown so much. Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson are on commentary.

Roderick Strong, Ruby Riot, Tye Dillinger and ??? vs. SAnitY

SAnitY has facepaint and they look like the Motionless in White album cover. Motionless in White does a theme for the show by the way. Kassis Ohno is the mystery partner. The faces charge the ring and we get a big brawl. Ohno kicks the shit out of Dane, knocking him outside. When the match officially starts, Ruby and Nikki go at it. Nikki tosses her across the ring but misses a charge. Ruby sends her facefirst into the turnbuckle, so Nikki tags out. Wolfe comes in and gets knocked out by Ohno. EY runs in and gets the same fate. Ohno bends and twists at Wolfe’s wrist for a few. Ohno gets in trouble but it doesn’t last long and he tags Strong. Strong hits everything moving, including an Angle slam, backbreaker and dropkick. He hits EY with a corner knee and kicks Dane, but is stopped by a Wolfe German suplex. Dane comes in and wears down Strong. Strong has a hot tag cut off and Dane lays him out with a dropkick. Young hangs Strong with a corner choke. SAnitY keep Strong isolated. I love the joy Nikki takes in Strong’s peril. Young hits a flying elbow but Tye breaks the pin with an aggressive stomp. The crowd chant “ten.” Strong fights off Young but gets sent into the corner. He avoids a Young dropkick and has an opening. He tags Tye, who gets a monster pop and finally gets his hands on Young. Tye hits a series of strikes and a DDT on Wolfe and is pumped. Nikki attacks but Tye avoids and Ruby tackles her to the outside. Tye hits a baseball slide to an interfering SAnitY member, a cross body on Wolfe and a suicide dive on Young. Dane attacks him until Strong shows up. Wolfe takes him out. Ohno goes for a dive, but Wolfe moves. Ohno calmly lands on his feet. He knocks out Wolfe but goes down with Dane. Ruby tries a dive but Nikki intercepts with a forearm. Ruby trips her up and lays in the rights and lefts. Tye and Young are back inside, so Tye delivers ten corner punches. Dane intervenes but eats a superkick. Wolfe breaks up a pin.Ohno continues to abuse Wolfe with more kicks and forearms. Young takes him out with a neckbreaker. Young’s finish is cut off by a Sick Kick. Strong is left with Dane to a huge “Roddy” chant. Nikki hops on his back, so Ruby does the same to Dane. Nikki lets go to attack Ruby but gets sent outside. Strong is pulled out and Ruby takes out Nikki with an apron dropkick. Tye is left with Dane and gets him up for the Tye Breaker. Wolfe cuts it off. Dane picks up Tye and hits his finish for the win.

Winners: SAnitY in 12:18 [***3/4]

Bobby Roode was shown preparing in the back.

Edge and Beth Phoenix are shown in the crowd.

Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas

Black’s entrance was basically him rising from a coffin. His theme and presentation in general is great so far. Black rolls out of a wristlock into one of his own. They go to some mat work with both guys whiffing on offense. Almas takes the time to lay on the mat and taunt. Black sends him to the ropes where he latches on and taunts again. Black backdrops Almas outside and nearly does a dive but Almas moves. Black springboards off the middle rope and right into a calm seated position in the ring. Black catches Almas with a series of kicks and goes to a headlock. Almas turns it around and stomps him in the corner before slapping him. Black fights off but gets trapped in a hanging armbar over the ropes. Almas goes up and nails a missile dropkick. Black gets worn down but blocks a right hand and delivers knees and slaps. He hits a kitchen sink and kicks Almas to the outside. Black follows with a variation of Ibushi’s triangle moonsault. Somewhere, Triple H sheds a tear. Back inside, Almas hits a hard shot of his own. Almas again goes to the rope armbar but Black knees his way out. Black catches another Almas dropkick in a stiff powerbomb for two. Almas goes back to an armbar, while pulling the other arm for more leverage. Black avoids the double knees and gets pulled into a small package for two. Almas gets two on a rollup also. They trade strikes, including a double roundhouse kick, before Almas nails a backflip kick for two. Double knees connect but Black avoids the hammerlock DDT. Almas nails a straightjacket suplex for a near fall. Black stops him with a jumping knee strike and then hits kick after kick. Almas awesomely lifts a fallen Almas with his boot before hitting the Black Mask kick to win.

Winner: Aleister Black in 9:32 [***1/4]

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Authors of Pain (c) w/ Paul Ellering vs. #DIY vs. The Revival