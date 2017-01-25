Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

Liv has horrible theme music. Collar and elbow tie up leads to a head scissors that Ember kips up out of. Liv does one back and they slap hands. Liv Matrix avoids a clothesline and they trade rollup near falls, including a small package spot where they roll all over the ring. Liv snaps off a flying head scissors for two. She misses a corner charge and eats a high knee. Ember hits a fallaway slam for two. Ember transitions into a crossface submission but Liv finds a way out. She nails a nice kick and a dropkick before a bulldog and kip up. The crowd barely reacts to it. She slaps on a guillotine choke and Ember gets out by overpowering her and dumping her outside. Ember nails a sliding kick on the apron and sends Liv back in. She goes up top and wins with the diving stunner.

Winner: Ember Moon in 4:00 (**)

Post match, they shake hands.

The Andrade Almas/Roderick Strong match at TakeOver gets a plug. Almas gets interviewed about Strong not being worried about him. He answers in Spanish before saying he’s going to kick Roddy in his face. Strong interrupts, saying he isn’t a hard man to find and offers him a shot at kicking him in the face now. Almas walks off but returns and jumps Strong. Not the best build, but the match has potential.

A special video package airs to promote the #DIY vs. Authors of Pain NXT Tag Team Title match at TakeOver.

Kona Reeves vs. No Way Jose

This has a slight build. They lock up and Jose goes to a hammerlock. Kona counters and Jose dances to get out. He continues to dance, which the crowd loves. He applies a headlock and shakes his tits in Kona’s face. Jose hits a snarpmare and arm drag. Kona avoids a right hand, leading to more Jose dancing. Kona dances back but it’s all for show as he gets in a cheap shot. Reeves connects on a running Samoan drop for two. He stands on Jose’s back and acts like he’s surfing. An elbow gets him two. Reeves thinks it’s the early 90s because he works an abdominal stretch. Jose hip tosses out and gets a boot up on a charging Kona. Kona misses again and Jose starts in with the left hands. He starts hitting chops and a flapjack. Kona ducks the fastball punch but runs into a popup punch for the 1-2-3.

Winner: No Way Jose in 4:04 (*1/4)

They go to interview Jose in the ring but Elias Samson interrupts with his guitar. He starts singing a song but Jose cuts him off to say it sucked. Jose and the fans teach him a new song, singing “just drift away” to the “No Way Jose” tune. Samson tries running in but is met with a right hand.

Chris Atkins vs. Eric Young w/ SAnitY

A clip airs of Tye Dillinger saying he would take out SAnitY one by one if they get involved at TakeOver. Young clubs Atkins but gets taken down but his bigger foe. Young rakes the face and hits some shots in the corner. EY mocks Tye’s “10” taunt after each punch. Corner clothesline and a hanging dragon sleeper keep EY in control. He delivers a middle rope elbow and wins with the wheelbarrow neckbreaker.

Winner: Eric Young in 1:53

Eric Young gets on the microphone and yells about choices. He claims Ty eDillinger made the wrong choice before allowing Killian Daine to hit Atkins with a BIG BOY SENTON!

After a recap of the Revival’s attack on TM61 recently, Shane Thorne had to have surgery and will be out between seven and nine months.

A video package airs to hype Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode.