Guyz, Guyze! GUYS!!!

Look! It’s Bingo Rules!!!

<img src="http://i.imgur.com/cYGuyz, Guyze! GUYS!!!

Look! It's Bingo Rules!!!

Get Ready!

RAW

IS

Two weeks away from The Royal Rumble, but only one week away from RAW Bingo, and it looks like the year is starting as awesome as it possibly could.

Just as I type this, RAW starts with a whimper of a dog instead of a bark of a beast. Roman Reigns makes his way down the ramp, careful to take a glance at the shark cage. Recap of last week shows Roman’s loss of the US Title.

Reigns on the mic, says he can’t complain too much about being outnumbered considering he was a member of The Shield. He brings up his loss last week, but says that Owens will be the one complaining at The Royal Rumble. Jericho will be locked above the ring, so KO will be one on one with him. Reigns says no one can beat him one on one, so come the Rumble, he’ll be walking out with the title.

Someone, apparently, disagrees, as the lovely voice of one Paul Heyman booms over the house. Heyman is quick to point out that he is just an advocate. Heyman tries to talk, but the crowd chants for Goldberg. Heyman makes mention that Goldberg is not here this evening. Heyman doesn’t get much of a chance to speak, because the two best friends in the world come down to the ring. Owens and Jericho are here, and jericho announces them both as US/Universal Champions. He calls it simple math; one) Owens keeps his title Two) Jericho wins the Rumble, and 3) They main event Wrestlemania, so no matter what, they still remain US/Universal Champions. Owens makes a point to mention that he will be the champion after Mania, no matter who he faces.

Seth Freakin Rollins has something to say about this, and he makes his way out. He says this conversation can not be had with Rollins.

Rollins is cut off shortly after his entrance by Braun. Braun gets no words in because The Beast, Brock Lesnar is here!

Somehow I missed Sami Zayn making his way down to the ring as well. We get a little brawl and all of the faces get the upperhand until Brock comes in and Germans Brock. The last two men left in the ring are Brock and Sami. Brock goes straight for the gut and German’s Sami back to Canada. Brock stands alone in the ring and calls for Braun to enter the ring. Braun hops on the apron and breathes heavily. Braun stares down Brock then thinks better of it, and hops down. Just as he does this, Roman enters the ring and hits Brock with a Superman Punch. Owens on the apron and he gets hit, so does Jericho. Brock is up. Roman turns. F5!!!!!! Reigns is laid out in the middle of the ring.



Match 1: Enzo and Big Cass vs Rusev and Jinder Mahal

Jinder and Enzo to start. Enzo gets Jinder in the corner with a few hits, but Jinder fights out and attacks the chest. He gets Enzo in the corner, whips him into the opposite one, and runs into a boot. Enzo with a riht. He sends Jinder into the corner and tags in Cass. Enzo with a right to Cass then he gets thrown by Cass into the corner. Enzo nearly runs into Rusev, and freaks out. Cass is there to save him and drives some knees to Rusev in the corner. Cass with a clothesline to send Mahal over the top rope.

Back from a break and a whole bunch of crappy computer stuff happens, so let’s just assume Rusev beats down on Enzo for a bit until Cass gets tagged in along with Mahal. Fallaway Slam from Cass. Splash in the corner. Body slam in the middle of the ring followed by the Empire Elbow. Pin for 1…2..NO!! RUSEV breaks the pin. Rusev goes for Enzo. Enzo holds the ropes. Rusec lands on the apron. He attacks Enzo, but Cass hits the ropes then a Big Boot. Mahal goes for a rollup. 1..2…NO!! Big Boot to Mahal.

Tag to Enzo, and we get the Badaboom Shakalaka. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Enzo and Big Cass

Enzo always makes me smile.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating:*1/2

Jack Gallagher is at the announcer’s table for the next math.



Match 1: Ariya Daivari vs Lince Dorado

Daivari backs Dorado into the corner and hits some rights and lefts. Lince gets out. Springboard crossbody for a pin and gets 1. Daivari knoxks Dorado down then gets Lince in the corner. Stomps in the corner and Daivari sends him to the adjacent corner. Right hands to the head. Daivari shouts to Gallagher, who is doing just smashing on commentary. Daivari goes right. Blocked. Left. Blocked. Kick from Lince. Springboard into a Stunner and a pin for 1..2..NO! Lince off the corner with a dropkick. Lince gets on the apron, then hops onto the corner. Top rope and he flies with a crossbody, but gets nothing! Daivari locks up from behind. Releases. HARD clothesline from Daivari.

He locks in a Cobra Clutch, and Dorado taps!

Winner: Ariya Daivari

The ol, “He’s got a submission now” ploy, ey?

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Earlier today, Sasha was getting her knee evaluated by the medical team. As she is working on her knee in an empty arena save for some staff and producers, Nia Jax sneaks into the ring and attacks her!

Nice little change.

The man with the suit is here to play! And his ginger friend is with him!

Of course, because this is how my night is going, I miss roughly 3 minutes of the match and come back to…



Match 2: WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Anderson dropkicking Sheamus to the knee. Gallows with a huge kick to Sheamus, knocking him off the apron and we get a commercial break. Great.

We are back, and Gallows is squashing Sheamus in the corner. Tag to anderson, and we get a double team neckbreaker and a pin for 1..2…NO! Tag to Gallows and Luke goes afgter cesaro, Misses, and runs into a body slam by Sheamus to Gallows. Both men looking for a tag. Tag to Cesaro. Tag to Anderson. Clotheslin from Cesaro. Running upeprcut in the corner. Another. Cesaro with a flurry of uppercuts in the corner! He runs, bounces off the ropes, DROPKICK! Pin for 1..2..NO! Cesaro looks excited. Calls for a spin! He drops Luke, Galows in the ring. Dropkick to Gallows. Drop toe hold! Cesaro hits the ropes! 619!!! Cesaro to the top rope! Anderson crawls. Gallows sends Sheamus into the barricade! CROSSBODY from Cesaro to Gallows!!!! Anderson goes for a suicide dive! Uppercut to Andesron, though!!!! Cesaro in the ring. Springboard corkscrew FUCKYOUIMCESARO Uppercut!!! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Cesaro calls for the spin one more time! He shoots the legs! SPIN!!!!!! We get 8 rotations before Cesaro locks on the Sharpshooter! As soon as he turns, Gallows hits him with a huge boot! Pin from Anderson for 1..2…NO!!!Anderson lifts Cesaro and hits him with an uppercut. Another. Cesaro gets one of his own. Another. Whip is reversed but Cesaro boots Gallows, who is on the apron! He turns into a Spinebuster! Pin for1..2…NO!! Sheamus saves it!! Sheamus attacks Gallows with right hands! Anderson pulls him from behind and eats a right hand! The ref grabs Sheamus! RIGHT HAND TO THE REF!!! Holy shit! Ref is knocked out! Gallows and Anderson in! They send Sheamus out of the ring! !

MAGIC KILLER TO CESARO!!! Pin but the ref is out. The ref is out!! Another ref slides in and counts the Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

I can watch Cesaro all day

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***3/4

The initial referee ain’t down with the call! He yells at the new ref that no that’s not the decision. Sheamus is DQd.

The official decision is that Gallows and Anderson win by DQ.

Anderson and Gallows are pissed! They grab Sheamus and hit him with a Magic Killer as well then leave, yelling that the titles are theirs.

Recap of Brock destroying people.

Amazing video package for Jimmy Snuka. RIP my man.

This is followed by some tweets from superstars, ended with Tamina’s hand holding her fathers. Damn.

1Hhnb.png”>

Get Ready!

RAW

IS

Two weeks away from The Royal Rumble, but only one week away from RAW Bingo, and it looks like the year is starting as awesome as it possibly could.

Just as I type this, RAW starts with a whimper of a dog instead of a bark of a beast. Roman Reigns makes his way down the ramp, careful to take a glance at the shark cage. Recap of last week shows Roman’s loss of the US Title.

Reigns on the mic, says he can’t complain too much about being outnumbered considering he was a member of The Shield. He brings up his loss last week, but says that Owens will be the one complaining at The Royal Rumble. Jericho will be locked above the ring, so KO will be one on one with him. Reigns says no one can beat him one on one, so come the Rumble, he’ll be walking out with the title.

Someone, apparently, disagrees, as the lovely voice of one Paul Heyman booms over the house. Heyman is quick to point out that he is just an advocate. Heyman tries to talk, but the crowd chants for Goldberg. Heyman makes mention that Goldberg is not here this evening. Heyman doesn’t get much of a chance to speak, because the two best friends in the world come down to the ring. Owens and Jericho are here, and jericho announces them both as US/Universal Champions. He calls it simple math; one) Owens keeps his title Two) Jericho wins the Rumble, and 3) They main event Wrestlemania, so no matter what, they still remain US/Universal Champions. Owens makes a point to mention that he will be the champion after Mania, no matter who he faces.

Seth Freakin Rollins has something to say about this, and he makes his way out. He says this conversation can not be had with Rollins.

Rollins is cut off shortly after his entrance by Braun. Braun gets no words in because The Beast, Brock Lesnar is here!

Somehow I missed Sami Zayn making his way down to the ring as well. We get a little brawl and all of the faces get the upperhand until Brock comes in and Germans Brock. The last two men left in the ring are Brock and Sami. Brock goes straight for the gut and German’s Sami back to Canada. Brock stands alone in the ring and calls for Braun to enter the ring. Braun hops on the apron and breathes heavily. Braun stares down Brock then thinks better of it, and hops down. Just as he does this, Roman enters the ring and hits Brock with a Superman Punch. Owens on the apron and he gets hit, so does Jericho. Brock is up. Roman turns. F5!!!!!! Reigns is laid out in the middle of the ring.



Match 1: Enzo and Big Cass vs Rusev and Jinder Mahal

Jinder and Enzo to start. Enzo gets Jinder in the corner with a few hits, but Jinder fights out and attacks the chest. He gets Enzo in the corner, whips him into the opposite one, and runs into a boot. Enzo with a riht. He sends Jinder into the corner and tags in Cass. Enzo with a right to Cass then he gets thrown by Cass into the corner. Enzo nearly runs into Rusev, and freaks out. Cass is there to save him and drives some knees to Rusev in the corner. Cass with a clothesline to send Mahal over the top rope.

Back from a break and a whole bunch of crappy computer stuff happens, so let’s just assume Rusev beats down on Enzo for a bit until Cass gets tagged in along with Mahal. Fallaway Slam from Cass. Splash in the corner. Body slam in the middle of the ring followed by the Empire Elbow. Pin for 1…2..NO!! RUSEV breaks the pin. Rusev goes for Enzo. Enzo holds the ropes. Rusec lands on the apron. He attacks Enzo, but Cass hits the ropes then a Big Boot. Mahal goes for a rollup. 1..2…NO!! Big Boot to Mahal.

Tag to Enzo, and we get the Badaboom Shakalaka. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Enzo and Big Cass

Enzo always makes me smile.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating:*1/2

Jack Gallagher is at the announcer’s table for the next math.



Match 1: Ariya Daivari vs Lince Dorado

Daivari backs Dorado into the corner and hits some rights and lefts. Lince gets out. Springboard crossbody for a pin and gets 1. Daivari knoxks Dorado down then gets Lince in the corner. Stomps in the corner and Daivari sends him to the adjacent corner. Right hands to the head. Daivari shouts to Gallagher, who is doing just smashing on commentary. Daivari goes right. Blocked. Left. Blocked. Kick from Lince. Springboard into a Stunner and a pin for 1..2..NO! Lince off the corner with a dropkick. Lince gets on the apron, then hops onto the corner. Top rope and he flies with a crossbody, but gets nothing! Daivari locks up from behind. Releases. HARD clothesline from Daivari.

He locks in a Cobra Clutch, and Dorado taps!

Winner: Ariya Daivari

The ol, “He’s got a submission now” ploy, ey?

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Earlier today, Sasha was getting her knee evaluated by the medical team. As she is working on her knee in an empty arena save for some staff and producers, Nia Jax sneaks into the ring and attacks her!

Nice little change.

The man with the suit is here to play! And his ginger friend is with him!



Match 2: WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows