– We get highlights from last week’s Raw, featuring Triple H’s promo and Samoa Joe’s debut.

Samoa Joe Signs a Contract : Mick Foley & Stephanie McMahon are in the ring and Foley is reluctant to do this, but hopes Triple H is happy. Joe arrives in a suit. Joe gets a hug by Stephanie, and then she reintroduces him, calling him the hottest free agent of the new era. Foley just wants to get on with this, and Stephanie asks if he is upset because she had to do his job for him. Foley says he has pushed for Joe to be signed but isn’t happy how he debuted or who he is aligned with. Joe says it took him 18-years to get here, Foley may have been a fan, but one man opened the door for him, If taking Rollins out got him here, so be it. He is putting the rooster on notice, he will beat down their heroes, the destroyer is here and there is nothing you can do about it. Roman Reigns arrives, and Joe stares a whole in him. Reigns says he is here now, so go ahead and threaten me now. Reigns says he’s the baddest man here, and he will cave in Joe’s mouth. Foley says he has loyalty to the fans, and he still makes the matches. Joe vs. Reigns tonight.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax : Bayley pinned Charlotte last week on Raw, while Jax defeated Banks at the Rumble and they destroyed her on Raw last week. Bayley challenges Charlotte for the title next week. Bayley attacks right away, but Jax cuts her off with a head butt and hip attack. Jax slams her down and maintains control. Bayley rolls to the apron, stuns Jax off the ropes and then slams her to the corner. Jax quickly fires back as we take a break. Post break, Jax was still in control and fought off the sunset flip. She then tossed Bayley into the corner and followed with the corner splash. Bayley fought back with kicks, and then corner knee strikes and back elbows. Jax then catches her and hits a clothesline, sending Bayley to the floor. Jax follows, but misses a charge and posts herself. Bayley then posts her, rolls back in and Charlotte arrives and tries to distract Bayley. Bayley pulls her in the ring, works her over, but Jax returns, hits the Samoan drop and wins. Nia Jax defeated Bayley @ 9:25 via pin

BRAUN vs. Johnny, Jimmy, Jack and James Boot’n Tights : BRAUN ran wild on the Job Squad 2k17, and one of them runs to the back. BRAUN continues his assault, simply mauling these dudes. Running powerslam to one of them, stacks tem up and makes the pin. BRAUN defeated Johnny, Jimmy, Jack and James Boots’n Tights @ 1:53 via pin [NR]

– BRAUN is back to wanting competition and is going to find Foley to get some. BRAUN wants EVERYONE. Foley books BRAUN vs. Reigns at Fastlane.

– Akira Tozawa makes his Raw debut tonight.

– We get a Black History Month video on Aretha Franklin

– Austin Aries is out on commentary.

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak : Gulak looks to ground Tozawa right away, but fails. They worked some solid back and forth, with Tozawa picking up the pace but then being sent to the floor. Gulak follows, rolls him back in and grounds him with the exciting chinlock. Tozawa escapes, sends Gulak to the floor and then hits a suicide dive. Tozawa up top, jumps over Gulak and then hits a dropkick and shining wizard, lays in some kicks and then hits the snap German for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak @ 3:40 via pin

JeriKO Talk : Owens discusses that he proved peopled wrong last week, just as he has his entire career. He’s still the Universal Champion. Jericho promises to be the US Champion after beating Sami Zayn later tonight. Jericho runs down people for having the audacity to call Tim Brady THE G.O.A.T. Tom Brady just made the list. Jericho then teases himself vs. Owens for Mania, claiming it will be the biggest match of all time. Owens says that it would be the biggest main event in mania history, but he doesn’t know if he could fight his best friend. Goldberg then arrives, told them to step aside or grow a pair and take him on two on one. Goldberg addresses Lesnar’s challenge for Mania, and he accepts. Owens mockingly claps for him, and tells him that their match will be a good undercard match for KOMania. Goldberg says Owens is only champion because they never fought, and Goldberg challenged him for the title at Fastlane. Jericho was not amused, and looked to put Goldberg on the list, but Goldberg took the list and put himself on it. Jericho then accepted the match for Owens. Owens was not pleased, Goldberg told him he was next and left.

– JeriKO argue backstage, and Owens is pissed about the Fastlane match. Jericho says no matter what, he’s always had Owens’ back.