I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.

Tony is allegedly attending Raw tonight, how he plans to get by Sasha Banks’ restraining order I’ll never know…

– In Memory of George “The Animal” Steele.

– We get highlights of last week’s show, and the destruction of JeriKO…

Kevin Owens Talks : Owens is alone in the ring, sitting in a chair and wearing a suit with the spotlight on him. Now that the spotlight is sole where it belongs, he can answer the question why does he thing he will walk out of Fastlane the Universal Champion?” If when he was 15 someone told him he’d be facing Goldberg in a PPV main event, he’d thing they were crazy. Not his accomplishments, the Goldberg part. He mocks the chants of the fans for chanting Goldberg, but Owens doesn’t buy the hype and never did. Goldberg never impressed him, not back then and not now. But what about Goldberg defeating and embarrassing Lesnar? Well, Bill got lucky and Lesnar underestimated him. At Fastlane, he knows what to do and no one thinks he can retain his title; he will retain his title, because at Fastlane, he just has to outlast Goldberg. The longer a Goldberg match goes, the more Goldberg fades. Owens just has to out smart him and outlast him, and in that department, he doesn’t even come close to Owens. Goldberg came back to show his wife ans sone that superheroes still exist, well my title will not be a prop in your superhero fantasy; at Fastlane, I will show you that superheroes do not exist. At Fastlane, these people can chant for you all they want, but as far as I am concerned, “you’re nothing.” As far as Chris Jericho goes…. Owens drops the mic and leaves.

– Enzo and Cass did their usual pre-match shtick.

Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo and Cass : The winners get a title shot at Fastlane. Sheamus and Cesaro controlled the early portion, but Cass cut off Sheamus and then he and Enzo dumped Cesaro to the floor. Enzo was then dumped and we went to the commercial break. Post break, Sheamus worked the heat on Enzo; Cesaro tagged in and they double teamed Enzo. Enzo managed to send Cesaro to the floor, he ran from Sheamus and then Cesaro hit him as he dove for a tag with a sick uppercut. Corey Graves got so excited by this uppercut and called him Claudio. Enzo made the hot tag, Cass cleaned house on Sheamus but Cesaro tagged in, hit the uppercut and then the run up high cross. Cass escaped the neutralized, but Cesaro ht a springboard uppercut. Enzo tried to make the save, and distracted Cesaro enough to allow Cass to pick up the win. Enzo and Cass defeated Cesaro & Sheamus @ 6:35 via pin

– Post match, Enzo talked shit and again came off like a heel. Sheamus kicked his fucking face off.

– Foley informed Owens that he can’t leave because he has a match with Sami Zayn tonight. Owens said “I thought you liked Sami” and then said to be careful, because he’ll have more guys on the injured list than the active list.