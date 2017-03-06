Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start the show with a recap of last night’s main event and the reality that Goldberg is our new Universal Champion.

After some clips from last night’s AnythingbutFAST-Lane, we get to the real show. Chris Jericho is out with a scowl.

Jericho calls this the birthplace of Y2J (They are in Chicago), and tonight it is the site of the resurrection of Chris Jericho. Last night at Fastlane, he screwed Kevin Owens out of the Universal Title. Congrats to Goldberg for that. He says Owens had it coming, and brings up the Festival of Friendship where Owens betrayed Jericho. Jericho wants to know why. He wants Owens out here now, man to man, to answer the question.

Owens comes out after a small amount of time, and he is not happy at all. How’s that for detailed reporting? Owens tries to let off some steam, but Jericho tells him to be quiet numerous times then nearly calls him a son of a bitch. Jericho doesn’t want any BS, why would a guy who Jericho trusted betray him? Why stab his best friend in the back?

Owens says Jericho was never his best friend. Know who was? Sami Zayn, and he stabbed HIM in the back, and he’d do it again and again, but Jericho? No….Jericho was just a tool, and Owens used him because the night Owens became champion, Triple H told him now that he is the champ, everyone is coming for him and he had to do whatever it took – so Kevin got someone to watch his back, someone who knew what they were doing and had experience. He needed a person to be gullible. He calls Jericho a perfect tool until he outlived his usefulness, and Jericho turned into a burden. That’s why he did it.

Owens says last night he would have beaten Goldberg if it wasn’t for Jericho. Last night, it was Jericho who outsmarted Owens. Jericho did this because of the Festival, but Owens spared him that night. He let Jericho walk away. He let him walk away for his family, because he is a good person. Letting Jericho walk away was the biggest mistake he has ever made in his career. Jericho’s biggest mistake? Costing Owens his title.

Jericho says the biggest mistake he’s ever made was trusting Owens. He says 10 years ago, he would have done the same to Owens – quicker and better, but he was complacent. He liked the idea of having a best friend. Jericho has a lot of friends, though. He’s got a lot of friends tonight. Jericho’s got……THE FRIENDS OF JERICHO, cheer him on, man. Jericho says costing Owens the title last night was just the beginning. This is the start of a road that will take many twists and turns but ultimately lead to Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho….at Wrestlemania!

Owens doesn’t give a damn what people want or like, but Owens is glad that this was brought up. He says he’ll get the title back when the time is right, he is promised a rematch. Ever since last night, though, all he’s wanted is taking Jericho’s title away from him. So if Jericho wants Owens at Mania….no problem, just put the title on the line.

Jericho says Mania is about a month away, how about tonight, they go one on one.

Owens says nothing is stopping him, then heads down the ramp. He and Jericho lock up. They exchange blows left and right, Jericho gets Owens in the corner. From behind, Samoa Joe attacks Jericho!!! They double team Jericho for a bit, but Sami Zayn comes down the ramp with a chair! Zayn atacks. Jericho rolls to the corner. Owens and Joe double team Sami in the corner. Jericho is up with the chair. He smacks Joe a good one, then Owens. Both chubsters roll out of the ring, licking their wounds.



Match 1: Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

We come back to the show with the match already started. Owens has Sami in the corner. It apears that Jericho and Joe are both barred from ringside and will face each other tonight. Zayn with a whip, eats a kick to the shoulder. Sami hits a clothesline. In the corner, Sami with the elevated right hands. The crowd counts along, but Sami gets in a flurry. Owens kicks out of the corner then sends Sami to the outside. Owens exits the ring then eats a clothesline. Sami sends Owens into the barricade then back into the ring. Sami gollows. Owens hits a clothesline. Sami is seated, and Owens hits the corner. Cannonball to Sami! Owens grabs the head and sends him into the ropes. Pop Up attempt, but Sami hits a dropkick and Owens rolls to the outside. TRhe ref yells to Owens. Sami hits the ropes. Dive OVER the ref onto Owens! Sami in the ring along with Owens. Pop Up Powerbomb! Owens doesn’t cover. He walks away, then mounts and hits some right hands. Owens hits the ropes. He front flips right onto the back of sami! Owens lifts Sami, gets a pumphandle INTO a neckbreaker onto the knee! Ouch.

Owens with a short whip into another Pop Up Powerbomb!

Winner: Kevin Owens

The match was a bit short, and some may say along the levels of a squash, but considering Kevin’s “mood,” and recent events, it was a good win.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **1/2

A CM Punk chant is shortlived before the next match.



Match 2: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville vs Rich Swann

Some nice ropework results in a dropkick from Sawnn. Neville heads to the outside. Swann follows. Neville looks to drive him into the barricade, but Swann reverses last minute, and Neville hits the barricade backfirst. He sends Neville into the apron. Swann hits the ramp, runs forward, but neville tosses him into the apron – and SWANN LANDS ON HIS seat!!! Wow. Neville grabs the head and sends Swann back into the apron, but this time Swann isn’t so lucky! Swann hits the apron screen head first!

Back after a break, and Neville has a chinlock on Swann in the middle of the ring. Neville drops Swann on his head out of the hold, hard. Neville stomps Swann away. AUSTIN ARIES chant. Neville on the apron. He grabs Swann onto the apron as well. Swann fights out with right hands, hops back in the ring. Neville goes for a springboard, but Swann with a high kick! Neville bounces down to the mat outside. Swann on the top rope. He waits for Neville. Neville up. SWANNTON onto Neville!!! Damn. Swann gets Neville back in the ring. He lifst him up. Neville with a surprise strike, but Neville hits the ropes. Hurricanrana. Hard hit. Michinoku Driver! Pin for 1..2…NO! Swann gets to the top rope. Neville up! He rushes the corner. Swann is crotched. Neville is up. He locks the head. SUPERPLEX to Swann! Both men outside. Neville grabs Swann by the head. He drives Swann into the barricade headfirst.