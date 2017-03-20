Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Remember last week when Triple H called Mick Foley a monkey and got a dirty sock that must have been sittin under Foley’s nuts for ages shoved into his mouth?

Well we are here to remind you with a lengthy recap of the end of RAW from last week. Cole speaks as I accidentally google “Janice Griffith” and hope for the best. Foley has a written statement.

He claims that he stands before us all a humbled man, one who calls himself the GM of RAW. He wants to personally thank Triple H and Stephanie for giving him the opportunity of his life, and one that he put in jeopardy last week when he shoved Mr. Socko into Triple H’s mouth. FOr that, I apologize. With less than two weeks until Mania, the last thing he wants is for his personal problems with Steph to distract from “The Ultimate Thrill Ride.” He doesn’t want to be the center of attention, so with that in mind, for the good of WWE, Mania, and his own personal sanity….he is taking a leave of absence.

Foley then rips the index cards apart and says after 31 years, HHH hands Foley index cards?! He’s Mick Foley and he’ll say what he wants to say…then his mic is cut off and on.

Foley screams that there’s so much more he wanted to do, but it’s inaudible. Stephanie McMahon comes out to berate Foley and the crowd hates her for it. She says Foley can’t do shit right, and she gives him cards because he screws everything up. This is all about FOley, it’s never been about the Universe, it’s about Foley being liked. This is what it’s about, right? (Foley cheer). Foley doesn’t care about what’s best for business, he can’t even make the tough decisions. Steph has been wanting to say this for a long time. Mick Foley…..YOU’RE FIRED.

Vince McMahon, she is not.

Sami Zayn is here to make a statement. He tells Steph that she is wrong, and she has been wrong about a lot of her decisions, but no one has had the guts to tell her to her face. Steph thanks him for the morality lesson, and to please help his broken down mentor out. Foley tells Sami to just walk away.

CM PUNK chant for no reason.

Foley walks away, backing up the ramp.

Sami goes the opposite way, heading into the ring, and tells Steph that Foley has shown more class and integrity in nine months than Steph has in her whole life. And now she wants to tarnish his legacy just because he didn’t want to be a corporate puppet.

Steph says she wasn’t listening to Sami, and he’s not on the level to speak to Steph at all. She tells him to go backstage and consider how to make this all up to her. Steph says she can hit his music if he’d like. Sami considers heading out of the ring, but thinks better of it and turns back towards Steph. He says she is right, the smart thing would be for him to leave. Sami doesn’t do the smart thing, though, he does the right thing. And right now, he’s not going anywhere till…

SAMOA JOE!!!

Joe heads out all angry. Steph says she’s got this. She tells Foley to leave once and for all. Sami, he’s going to face Samoa Joe right now.

Sami hits the ropes! Plancha over the top rope onto Samoa Joe!!

Opening segments of DUH are back!!!!!



Match 1: Samoa Joe vs Sami Zayn

We come to the match already deep in like Xavier Woods. Joe chops Sami against the ropes, whips, and Sami leap frogs. He ducks a clothesline and hits a hurricanrana. Sami gets Joe in the corner, tries to mount, gets five hits, but Joe shoves him. Sami goes for the Blue Thunder but can’t lift Joe. Joe with a hard kick to the chest then the back of the neck. Pin for 1..2..NO! Right jabs to the face from Joe. Joe sends Sami into the corner head first. Sami on the apron. Elbow to the gut. Flips over Joe then hits a dropkick. Sami with a forearm. Joe. Will. Not. Fall. Sami hits the ropes. POWERSLAM from Joe. Pin for 1..2…NO! Whip by Joe int othe corner, hard. Joe waits for Sami to stand. Sami hits a chop, so Joe just hits a forearm to the face. Another chop from Sami, and Joe repeats the forearm. Sami goes down. Up and he is sent to the corner. Sami lifts a boot and Joe slaps him. Joe lookin for a Muscle Buster, but Sami fights out. Elbow to the top of the head, and Joe eats it. Spin kick to Sami, sending him tumbling down on the outside. Joe hits the ropes. Holy shit…he’s gonna…oohhhhhhh Suicide Dive from Joe, and he hits Sami hard like a battering ram!

We missed a running senton from Joe, and now he’s working the arms from behind. Sami fights out, flips then kicks Joe away. Right hand to the face. Another. Whip to the corner, reversed. Splash and elbow then another kick to Sami’s face! Joe sends Sami into the corner. Joe seated in the corner, and Joe just runs and brushes his foot against the face of Sami. Perhaps “brushes” isn’t the right word. Anyway, the ref is at 4, but the ref thinks he’s at 10 for some reason. I jest. Joe is waiting for Sami in the ring. Sami in at 9! Joe hits the ropes. SAMI WITH A HARD CLOTHESLINE! Sami is up first. Chop to Joe. Another. Another. Whip to the corner. Reersed. Joe runs into a n elbow, he hops up. Kick to the face. Crossbody. Pin for 1..2….NO! Zayn shakes off a stinger and waits for Joe to stand. Joe thinks better and rolls to the outside. Sami is about to hit the ropes, but Joe grabs the leg and drags him to the outside. Joe tries to send Sami into the post, but Sami reverses and hits the ringpost!!! Sami lines him up! Dive through the ropes into the DDT! BOth men in the ring now.

Joe in the corner. Sami wants the Helluva kick, but we get a hard STO from Joe!!! Joe with the clutch!!! Sami taps!

Winner: Samoa Joe

That was a hell of an opener

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***3/4

Foley is backstage with Sami. Sami says we all need Foley. Foley says RAW needs Sami to stand up for them. It’s up to Sami to carry the weight. They hug. Sami says that people say to never meet your heroes, but he’s glad he met his.

Foley continues his walk down the alley. Cesaro and Sheamus are here to give him a hug and a goodbye. Cesaro thanks Foley for giving them a chance when no one else would. Foley says people thought he was crazy. Foley only told the truth. Cesaro is a Superman and Sheamus is a Super Fella. Foley continues his trek towards unemployment. Some Cruiserweights give Foley a little nod.

And along comes Bayley, who gives foley a big hug.

Foley turns, and Triple H is standing all sleazily. He gets in the face of Foley…..pauses…..

“Have a Nice Day!”

Foley exits stage left.

Recap of last Monday, and we get some video of Seth continuing to rehab as early as last week.

Cole and Co are joined by Seth’s physical trainer. He says that Seth messed with his knee again, and the only thing that helped him was his brace. Seth’s rehab is going well, better than he anticipated, and Seth is completely driven. Cole asks if Seth will be at Mania. Wilk seems troubled, says Seth is doing well, but he never said he’d be ready for Mania. It may take several months before he will be ready to compete. “There is no doctor in America that will clear him.” Wilk says that if Seth does make it to Mania, their fear is that he’ll be back rehabbing the next day.



Match 2: Charlotte vs Dana Brooke

Dana with the go behind, and she takes Charlotte down. Dana beats her down then hits some shoulders in the corner. She hits right hands to the face and Charlotte blocks. Charlotte drops to a knee. Dana kicks her down then grabs the arm and drags Charlotte down. Again with an arm drag. She attacks with right hands. Dana with a whip, Charlotte holds onto the ropes then slides under to the outside. The ref holds Dana back. Charlotta takes her time getting back in the ring. She hops up on the apron. Dana rushes the ropes, but Charlotte hits the gut. Dana cuts her off and trips her down. Dana with a pin. 1….2..NO! Dana with a holds from behind, she’s going for a full nelson, but Charlotte won’t let her lock it. Dana trips Charlotte and shoves her face down forward. Whip and a clothesline. Cover for 1..2..NO! Charlotte with an elbow to the face. A chop to Dana. Another. A third. Dana ducks a Big Boot, leg takedown. Right hands. Sloppy pin for….nothing. Another pin for 1. Dana is punking Charlotte, talking shit to her face. Charlotte stands. Dana looks for a whip, but Charlotte gives her a knee then whips her into the corner.

Boot from Dana. Dana hits the ropes. Big Boot! Pin from Charlotte. 1…2….3!!

Winner: Charlotte

What was the point of this?

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: 1/2*

Stephanie McMahon is backstage gloating, and she runs into Bayley. She offers Bayley a hug. Bayley says no, obvi. It makes her sad to say this because she admired Steph so much growing up, she thought she was a strong woman. But ever since Bayley was brought to the WWE by Foley, she has seen Steph use her powers to abuse other people. Steph says she doubts Bayley’s abilities, so she’ll have to earn it every single night – starting tonight. Last week, Nia earned a right to be part of the conversation when she beat Bayley’s ass, and if Nia beats Bayley, then she’ll be part of the match at Mania. Also, the match will be NO DQ. One more thing….Bayley should be careful because Nia does like to use her power to hurt people.

