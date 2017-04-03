We start RAW with stills from last night’s Main Event. I wish I had time to do a proper column for the love I have this man, but I don’t. Maybe after RAW, depending on how it goes, but for now, I’ll just share this excerpt from Robert Browning’s Childe Roland to the Dark Tower Came, which always seemed to remind me of The Undertaker.

“For, what with my whole world-wide wandering,

What with my search drawn out thro’ years, my hope

Dwindled into a ghost not fit to cope

With that obstreperous joy success would bring,—

I hardly tried now to rebuke the spring

My heart made, finding failure in its scope.

As when a sick man very near to death

Seems dead indeed, and feels begin and end

The tears and takes the farewell of each friend,

And hears one bid the other go, draw breath

Freelier outside, (“since all is o’er,” he saith,

“And the blow fallen no grieving can amend;”)

While some discuss if near the other graves

Be room enough for this, and when a day

Suits best for carrying the corpse away,

With care about the banners, scarves and staves,

And still the man hears all, and only craves

He may not shame such tender love and stay.”

Loud chant for The Undertaker in the arena, and it goes on for a few minutes, actually, giving me plenty of time to get this column together proper. haha.

This chant eventaully turns into a “UN-DER-TAKER/RO-MAN-SUCKS” duo chant. haha.

Reigns music hits, and he’s here to a shower of boos.

Cole speculates the truth behind Taker’s retirement, and says if it is true, then it has been an honor.

DELETE chant for Reigns, who saunters around his “yard.”

I believe the chant coming out right now is, “Fuck you, Roman.”

Some boos shower Reigns the minute he lifts the mic.

A LOUD “YOU SUCK” chant.

“ASSHOLE” chant.

Reigns rubs his chest off as if this doesn’t phase him.

He lifts the mic to speak again, but the crowd boos him.

Not a word from commentary. They chant ROMAN sucks to the tune of NEW DAY ROCKS. This turns into boos.

Reigns tries to lfit the mic again. Agian, boos.

SHUT THE FUCK UP chants!

Reigns says, “This is my yard, now,” drops the mic, then leaves the ring.

That took 10 minutes of my time, dick!



Match 1: WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs The Hardy Boyz

Anderson and Jeff to start. Whip to the ropes. Anderson misses a clothesline. Jeff hits one of his own. Jeff works the left arm, drops a fist on the arm then tags in Matt. Matt with a whip, double elbow into a drop and Jeff with a senton. Matt shoaves Anderson’s head in the corner. Matt rushes the corner, eats an elbow. Anderson runs into The Side Effect! Pin for 1..2…NO! Kick to the gut. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate. Anderson escapes, but Matt sends him over the top rope. Gallows in. Matt and Jeff send him to the outside with a clothesline.

