It’s a shakeup if there ever is one, as tonight we start RAW with……JOHN CENA!!!

Or do we?!

It’s The Miz and Maryse!!!

Cole is speaking as if this is an official move for The Miz, and a hell of a congratulations to him!

Miz gets some boos as he acts like Cena! He says The Champ is Here. He mocks Cena, saying he proposed to Nikki for free publicity. They made them very happy the last time we saw them by saying they were going to Hollywood. Nikki then says that Hollywood didn’t want them. Critics called them robotic. The smartest move for them is to take full advantage and come back to RAW!

Miz is interrupted by the music of DEAN AMBROSE!! The IC Champ is here. He says he is glad to see Cena and Nikki, and it’s nice to see some familiar places. He congratulates them and hugs Cena and Nikki. Miz tries to admit that he is The Miz, not Cena. Ambrose says once Cena starts, he’s just going to ramble on for like 20 minutes, and congrats to beating Miz and Maryse – because those two were the worst.

Ambrose isn’t done, he wants to seriously congratulate Cena for the success he has had in Hollywood, just don’t go something stupid like make The Marine 5

Miz proves that Nikki is Maryse, and she removes the wig. Miz admits he is The Miz. Ambrose acts completely shocked, then says, “in that case…” and hits Dirty Deeds to The Miz!

The Miz, Maryse, and Dean Ambrose have been traded to Monday Night RAW!

Kurt Angle is on the phone backstage, and Sami comes in to ask if he is still on RAW. People have told him that he belongs on Smackdown, but now Angle is here, and he thinks it’s a different ship. Angle calls him a huge asset, but there is a lot of interest from Smackdown. Angle says A LOT. Sami then walks away, only to come back, wanting to quantify “a lot.” They are interrupted by Maryse and Miz asking what kind of show are they running here? Sami interrupts the interruption but Miz tells him the grown ups are talking. Angle says he is not here to play backstage politics, and Sami is still on RAW. If Miz wants respect, he’ll earn it with a match against Zayn tonight….

New Day head out to the ring, but without Kofi. In his stead, they have a stuffed doll. Big E says that Kofi’s spirit lives within the blow up doll that they have. The Revival have become top contenders to have New Days’ boots in between their buns. The New Day is hosting a Job Fair, and tonight The Revival needs to get themselves down here and GET THIS WORK!



Match 1: The New Day vs The Revival

Woods and Dash to start. Woods with a splash in the corner. Tag to Big E, who hits a running shoulder. Cover for 1…NO! Big E tags in Kofi who hits the ropes and gets wheelbarrowed into a splash by Big E. Cover for 1…2..NO! Woods grabs Dash, but Dash grabs Dawson, holding him and preventing Woods from a move. Tag to Dawson and they double team Woods down hard.

I come back after a commercial break, and Woods is gettin his ass beat. Dash tags in Dawson who grabs Woods, preventing a tag. He goes for a back suplex, but Woods lands on his feet. Forearm from Woods, and Dawson is down! Woods falls, too. He rushes for a tag. Tag to Dash as well. Belly to belly. Another. Big E goes for a third, hits it. Big E hits the ropes. Big Splash! Big E calls for the end. Dash is in, he gets shoved right out, giving Dash some time to attack, shoving Big E into the hands of Dawson who hangs Big E up! Into a rollup! 1…2..NO!!! Tag to Dawson. They grab Big E witha double team, Big E breaks right through both guys, Wods gets a tag. High kick from Woods. Belly to belly from Big E! Dawson is all the way near the face corner. Woods is on the adjacent rope. He goes from Coast to Coast for an elbow!!! Pin for 1…2….NO!!!! WOods grabs Dawson, shoves him in the ropes. Dash has a tag. Woods sends him to the outside. Elbow to Dawson. Big E looks for Midnight Hour on Dawson, but Dash is in!

Woods on the top rope as Big E gets sent out! Woods flies….RIGHT INTO a SHATTER MACHINE!!! And damn, it looked good. Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner:

Funny how just a few near falls that are believable can make a match all the better.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***1/2

After a break, we go to Neville in the backstage area, pacing cuz he’s short tempered. Charley is here to ask him what his thoughts are on facing Aries. Neville says Aries is not on the Neville Level. He is cut off by Perkins, who says that one day someone will make Neville eat his words. Neville wonders who will make him do this eating, him? Perkins says yes. Neville then says, maybe TJ is right….can he take the belt? Nah, but TJ will never get a chance ever again. NEville says what TJ needs to do is take a look at himself, at what he has become. TJ was their first champion, and now – his career is a joke. Ever since the inception of 205 Live, he has been overlooked. Opportunities have been given to the likes of Aries, not TJ. The only person who has respect for TJ is Neville…

In comes Aries! He wonders if he heard his name…and did Neville say that he’s the last person who respects Perkins? He tells TJ that he may have his sunglasses on inside, at night, but Neville is lying through his teeth. Neville says to believe what he wants, but as far as title shots, there is only one man that can provide those. Neville leaves.

Aries tries to convince TJ that Neville is talking out of his ass, but TJ looks past Aries then walks away.

Aries eats a banana.

Yes, that is an important update. Or, at least more important than what happens next….

Curt Hawkins is in the middle of the rings, and says we must prepare ourselves to face the facts. He’s on RAW.

As an avid supporter for anyone wanting to get any semblance of a push of any kind, The Big Show heads out.

Hawkings looks for a hug, but Big Show hits a KO Punch.

Neville is with Cole and Co for the next match.



Match 2: Austin Aries vs TJ Perkins

Lockup and TJ with a go behind. Aries breaks out, does his own and we get a belly to back takedown into a cover for 1. NO! TJ up, working the arm. TJ hits the ropes. head scissors takedown. Step over toe hold, both men up on their feet. DAB. Aries works the arm, TJ flips out of it and works the arm of Aries. Neville stands as he watches the match. Aries with a side headlock, TJ esscapes, side headlock takedown from TJ after some rope work, but Aries flips out of it and hits a dropkick. Aries then gloats on the corner, gives him an elbow. Aries floats over, gets tosed over the top rope, but lands on the apron, then floats over with a front flip. Snapmare out of the corner, then Aries goes up top and flies forward with an elbow to the back of the neck. Pin for 1..2..NO! TJ with a back kick to Aries. Hard uppercut to Aries. Whip to the ropes, but TJ holds on, only to move as Aries dives through the ropes. TJ goes for the swinging dropkick off the top rope, but Aries moves and hits an ear clap. Neckbreaker through the ropes and Aries tumbles down .Aries to the top rope. He stares down TJ, flies, and lands directly on Perkins!! Aries celebrates with the crowd, and this seemingly pisses off Neville. Neville heads down the ramp, using the same angry voice as The Penguin from Batman Returns.

Aries barely beats the countout at 8, and heads back in the ring. TJ Perkins with a surprise rollup for 1…2..3!!!

Winner: TJ Perkins

Very rarely should a distraction be so life-altering that a rollup creates a win. Alas…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

After the match, Neville attacks Aries!! Neville looks at Neville just before he hits the Detonation Kick. TJ stares back at Neville, and he laughs as the crowd chants “YOU STILL SUCK.”