Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I’m going to RAW next week, so look forward to Csonka’s immediate musings on all things RAW! I’ll miss you all. Look for me on screen while I profess my love for Sasha Banks!

What better way to start the show than with Roman Reigns with a dumb looking tank top and an even dumber looking grin.

Reigns says some of us may not like it, some of us may love it, but when it comes down to it, he cannot be beaten one on one. it’s the truth. Ask Bray Wyatt, ask Finn Balor, ask Seth Rollins, ask my excitement. Reigns gloats that he put Braun out of commission. He brings up that he main evented his third Wrestlemania in a row – where he retired The Undertaker. Roman says he respects Taker, and Taker respects him because he beat him. This is the plan; he doesn’t care if it’s Brock Lesnar, or “That guy they call Joe” because at Summerslam, he’s the Number One Contender for the Universal Title. Why? Because this is his yard, and he makes the rules around here, and that’s why….

THAT GUY NAMED JOE is here! He doesn’t seem too happy. Joe gets in the ring and grabs the mic. He couldn’t help but notice that Reigns seems to have forgotten Joe’s name. At first, he was offended, but then he realized Reigns had to come out and make a case for his announcement, and list people he’s beaten. He noticed Joe’s name wasn’t on that list, and that’s because Reigns has never beat Joe. Joe reintroduces himself. He is Samoa Joe, the TRUE Number One Contender, and the next champion. Reigns says he never, in his whole life, thought he would agree with Paul Heyman, but he will never be Samoa Joe to Reigns…he’ll always be “Just Joe.”

Samoa Joe headbutts Reigns for his stupidity. Reigns rolls to the outside. Joe grabs him and tosses him into the barricade, then does so again. Joe screams for Reigns to say his name then slams Reigns head into the apron. He tosses Reigns into the ring. Joe from behind, grabs Reigns head and screams at hi, then goes for the clutch. Reigns blocks and hits an arm drag. SUPERMAN PUNCH to Joe! Joe escapes the ring as the crowd boos. Admittedly, there are some cheers, but the boos carry over.



Match 1: The Hardy Boyz vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Anderson locks up with Matt. Matt works the left arm, slamming it on the shoulder. Tag to Jeff, and he comes off the 2nd rope with an axe handle. Jeff works the shoulder some more, backs up into the corner, then gets a tag in from Matt. Whip to Anderson into the corner, then a double suplex. Pin by Matt. 1..2…NO!!! Cesaro and Sheamus are watchingb ackstage. Gallows is now in. Short clothesline to Matt. Elbow drop from Gallows, but Matt moves. Tag to Jeff. Whip to the corner. Jeff baseball slides Anderson off the apron then hits Poetry in Motion to Gallows. Splash by Jeff and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Gallows with a right hand to Jeff, then a whip to the heel corner. Tag to Anderson. Anderson with right hands to the head, antoher, a third in the middle of the ring. HARDY chant. Anderson grabs Jeff and whips to the heel corner. JEff runs into Gallows, back elbows Anderson, then hops up, possibly looking for Whisper in the Wind, but Anderson is too quick and trips him up.

We are back, and Gallows gets a tag to Anderson. Anderon drops some knees ot Jeff’s head then covers for 1.2…NO! Jeff escapes, crawls towards Matt, but Anderson has a hold on his pants. He goes for a back suplex. Jeff lands on his feet and clocks Gallows. He shoots towards the corner, but Anderson grabs the foot. Jeff with the twist n kick. He reaches for a tag. Anderson gets tagged by Gallows. Gallows heads to the corner and hits Matt, preventing the tag. He sends Jeff to the corner. Tag to Anderson. Anderson in, but Jeff shoves Gallows. He hits in the corner. Whisper in the Wind. Tag to Matt. Clothesline to Anderson. Whip is reversed and Matt hits Gallows on the apron. Right hand to Anderson. Hangman to Gallows. Matt with the Delete Corner Headbuster. Bulldog attempt, but matt gets sent to the corner. 2nd corner elbow drop. Side Effect. Pin for 1.2….NO!! Gallows stops the pin. jkeff is in. Kick to Jeff by Gallows. Matt sends Gallows to the outside. Rollup from Anderson. Pin for 1..2…N!O!! Outside, Gallows hits a big boot to Jeff. Anderson attacks Anderson with some rights. Ref stops him. Gallows with a cheap shot. Right by Anderson. Tag to Gallows. Boot of Doom! Pin by Gallows. 1….2…..NO!!! Whoa! Jeff rushes outside, attacks Anderson. BIG BOOT TO MATT by Gallows!!! He is sent into the corner.

Jeff with the blind tag. Gallows doesn’t see it. He pulls Matt in. Matt escapes, Twist of Fate! Tag to Jeff! Swanton Bomb! Pin for 1..2…..3!!!

Winners: The Hardy Boyz

Nice false finish and pretty good match.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Love when Cole says “This place has become unglued,” then they pan to the crowd that is just sort of casually celebrating the victory.

Goldust gives us another promo. He says Hollywood has the brightest stars and the biggest stage. It is a city where dreams come true, but what about the side they dont want you to see? Where dreams get shattered like a piece of broken glass. I think he’s talking about Wilmington. He says he’ll be flying into the city of angels on wings….next week, he wants to formally invite R-Truth to the debut of his latest motion picture, The Shattered Truth. You will laugh, cry, and never forget the name of Goldust. The Golden Age is back!

Elias Samson is in the ring to give us a lil jingle. He’s wondering who wants to walk with him. I am tired. He remembers being 15 and receiving his guitar. His father said he could go wherever he wants. His father didn’t realize he would drift into this God Forsaken Town of…wherever they are.

Eli takes a bunch of time saying he’s gotta tune his guitar. He then says he can sit here all night, it doesn’t bother him.

Thankfully, he’s cut off by the entrance of….

Balor?

Ok, I guess.

Finn enters and circles the ring, while Elias walks with his guitar on his shoulder. He backs up towards the ropes, then leaves the ring.



Match 2: Finn Balor vs Bo Dallas

Bo attacks before the bell, rushing Finn hard and hitting an elbow to the face. Another, knocking Finn down. Finn doesn’t even have his jacket off. Bo looks confusing with a beard.

Bell rings, and the match officially starts. He attacks Finn in the corner, then hits a hard clothesline. Bo drops Finnt o the bottom rope and chokes him up. Bo on the outside, attacks the head of Finn. Bo asks Finn if he Bo-lieves. Bo sends Finn into the barricade hard. Bo runs and just drives his knee into Finn’s face. Bo sends Finn into the ring and covers. 1..2…NO!! Bo with a cravat from the side. Finn is able to escape, but Bo hits a knee, then whips Finn into the corner. Finn with a kick out of the corner. Overhead kick to Bo. Finn with a flurry. Stomps to Bo. He won’t stop. Ref holds him back. Finn with a clothesline to the outside. Finn on the apron. He runs, hits a kick to the face of Bo. Balor then sends Bo into the barricade. Again! Again! Back in the ring, Balor hits the slingblade. Finn rushes the corner. Dropkick!

Finn on the apron. He hits the corner. Coup De Grace!! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Finn Balor

I’m not even sure how I feel about this…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Bo looks like a bad Bray Wyatt cosplay.

Corey Graves get up from his seat mid-broadcast yet again.

WWE 2k18 commercial.

Corey Graves is here with Angle, says it’s to obad he didn’t have a good Father’s Day. He’s here to help, he has an idea.

In comes Enzo and Cass. He tells Graves no one cares how he’s doin. haha. Angle wants to know what is wrong with Enzo tweeting Conor McGregor. ok? Enzo says he’s stepped over biggger guys than Connor McGregor. Cass is pissed, says they wanna talk bout a tweet? What about the fact that they’ve been attacked. Enzo says the common denominator here is The Revival. Cass says for a minute he thought it was Enzo, but now he knows for a fact that it’s The Big Show.

Angle says by the end of the night, we’ll know exactly who attacked the both of them.

Enzo tells Graves he has a hair out of place, kid.

Seth Rollins graces us with his presence. The 2k18 Cover Boy says that today was kind of awesome. He grew up playing video games, as he’s sure a lot of us did. Sports games were the jams, and no one was cooler than the dude on the covers – Jordan, Manning, Michaels, and today he has the honor to join that crew.

Seth wants to talk about his past. He was given an offer, accepted it, and bought in. He made a lot of money, got a bunch of material things.

Random ass YOU DESERVE IT chant.

Seth says he had all that stuff but couldn’t look in the mirror. He then says that we gave him a second chance, which allowed him to get a second chance. No material thing could be worth that. This cover is not just his cover; it’s our cover. Seth wants to make a promise to all of us.

But he can’t, cuz Wyatt wants to fuck with him some. He shows up on screen. He says Seth contradicts himself. On one side of his mouth, he says he has grown as an individual, but on the other side of his mouth, all he talks about is his vanity. He says Seth is shilling this corporate banner. He tells Seth that he an feel the struggle within the soul of Seth. Seth is still conforming, just when it happens now, he’s conforming to whatever it is we all want him to be. Seth can wear the clothes of a good, honest man, but deep down, Seth is not that man.

Seth says he is not THAT man, he is THEE Man! I thought Roman was! Seth has been around some egotistical people. He’s been around for a while. Those who know him, know that Seth was more excited than anything to stand toe to toe with an alleged God. Truth about Gods is that they only exist in our minds. Maybe in Wyatt’s world, he is a god, but in Seth’s world, Wyatt is jut a coward.

Bray says Seth bets he’s safe, but Wyatt warned him. He warned Seth not to take his name in vain, and now it’s time to make a sacrifice. Now,….He’s here.

Wyatt’s music hits, and he comes out.

Wyatt makes his way down the ramp, but Seth ain’t havin it! He dives off the corner onto Wyatt onto Wyatt!!! He then heads up the ramp, seemingly very proud.

There’s a gash on Seth’s face. Nice.

lol. Dumb ass graphic pops up with Angle in the middle sayin “Angle Cracks the Case Tonight!”

haha

Backstage, Charley wants to chat with Finny Boy. She wants to know what’s next. Finn says things didn’t go as well as he had hoped at Extreme Rules, but as a man, he only looks forward, and all he sees is the Universal Title and he doing everything to win it back.

Charley brings up tonight’s main event and wonders if there is a prediction. Finn says when Joe locks in the clutch, it’s lights out. He calls Roman The Big Dog. He’s not a bettin man, but if…

AAAAAAHHHH ELIAS SAMSON FROM BEHIND! He attacks Finn! He then grabs him and tells him not to EVER upstage him again.

D-Von Dudley, of all people, come here, suited up, to scream for help. That was random.