– We get highlights of Cass trying to kill Enzo last week.

Enzo Talks : Enzo arrives and is rather spry for a man tossed down the ramp last week; Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass is official for Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire PPV. Enzo breaks down his rough year, but said that Cass was with him the whole time. But for the past 5-years, Cass never had his back, because he was looking past him. Enzo knows he runs his mouth, but he takes the beating and keeps getting back up. He’s not the biggest or baddest or strongest, but he’s one of the toughest. He knows who he is, and that is a certified G. He’s confident and you can’t teach that. He’s grateful for his father for teaching him to be a man, he’s grateful for the kids that wear his merch, and he believes in himself and that is something you can’t teach. He is proof that he mouth has never dug a hole too deep for him to dig out of. He knows who he is and where he’s going, and that is to the top. “I’ve climbed out of holes deeper than 7-feet. Cass, you’re nothing more than a 7-foot tall catchphrase that I wrote.” Enzo says that Cass thinks he’s where the money is, but he’ll be disappointed next quarter when his merch check reads zero dollars, that is unless Cass starts wearing a shirt that says “Casshole.” Enzo says he has new life, and he will be all he can be because it’s all eyes on him.

– Cass was watching on from backstage. He gets interviewed and says Enzo said nothing, he may talk the talk, but after Sunday, he won’t be able to walk the walk. Enzo then flies into frame and they briefly brawl until refs and agents break them up.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax : Bayley and Jax to begin, with Jax overpowering Bayley with ease early on. Bayley fires back with some rough looking dropkicks, but Jax cuts that off. Bayley kicks her in the face, tags in Banks and they hit the double dropkick. Banks slams her to the buckles and then sends her to the floor. Jax then tosses Bayley to the floor and crushes her against the barricade as we take a break. Post break, Banks is fighting on her own as Bayley was helped to the back, working over Bliss and covering for 2. Banks holds her own here until Jax tags in and hits the back breaker and elbow drops, covering for 2. Bliss back in, working the heat and then tagging Jax back in. She tosses Banks across the ring, Bliss tags back in and Jax is favoring her knee on the apron, she looks to have hurt herself when she attacked Bayley on the floor. Bliss works a solid heat, but misses the double knee drop and banks hits a knee strike and then hits a neck breaker and sends Jax to the floor. Banks statement on Bliss and she taps. Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax @ 10:10 via pin

– Kurt meets with Braun, who thinks Roman won’t make the PPV and wants to know what Angle backup plan is. Angle says Roman will compete, and that everyone is booked. Braun wants competition tonight.

– Alexander cuts a promo; again saying the issue with Fox & Dar is over. He wants to face Dar here tonight, and send him back to Fox in a matching neck brace. Dar arrives, and brings out Fox with him, wearing her neck brace.

Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar : Alexander attacks at the bell, hits the springboard lariat and Dar rolls to the floor. Alexander follows, but Dar sneaks back in the ring. Dar cuts off the head scissors with a kick, covering for 2. Dar then starts to work the arm, grounding Alexander. Alexander fights back, Fox distracts him but he hits the lumbar check for the win over Dar, again. Cedric Alexander defeated Noam Dar @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Fox rips off her neck brace and throws a fit post match.

– We get a great Joe vs. Brock hype video.