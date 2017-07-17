Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Dean Ambrose comes out with a folding chair in his hand

Recap of last Monday at the Mizzies or whatever the fuck they’re called, then Dean beating the shit out of the Miz with a chair

He called the chair Steely Dan??? He said that Steely Dan is out of shape because of the Miz. Dean sits on Steely Dan as he waits for the Miz and homies to come out. He be lookin for a fight. He wants to burst his Hollywood bubble so quick that his ass will be back on the Real World when he wakes up.

Seth Rollins enters. TBH why is his hair so wet all the time?

Rollins asks why Ambrose is picking a fight he can’t win on his own. Rollins says Ambrose should calm down and come up with a better plan. Ambrose calls Rollins “Mr. Architect” lol

Ambrose just happened to be in the mood to whack the Miz with a chair. He tells Rollins to scram. Rollins asks Ambrose, his “brother,” if he’s going to stand in his way or stand by his side when he challenges the Miz. Ambrose was like nah man I ain’t cho brotha. He knew a guy who looked like Rollins once, he stabbed him in the back. Rollins said that was over 3 years ago and that he’s sorry. He’s never said that before so he said it again — he’s sorry. He lives with that every single day of his life. He also remembers him and Ambrose tearing each other apart in Hell in a Cell. Other reminiscing. But all that, that’s in the past. This is the then and now. I’ve moved on, what is it gonna take for Ambrose to move on? (Rollins asked that shit to his FACE foo!!) Ambrose sees his lips moving but he hears nothing.

