Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Kris Wolf and Sumie Sakai defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Mandy Leon in the pre-show WOH match.

– Ian Riccaboni and BJ Whitmer are the announce team.

– Matt Taven is in a throne, O’Ryan is out in a wheelchair and Marseglia is wheeled out Hannibal Lecter style.

Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. El Terrible and Ultimo Guerrero : We’re doing “CMLL” tag rules, which is you don’t have to tag and can roll to the floor and the other man can come in. Vinny & Terrible start things off. They do some basic back and forth, and transition to some grappling. Terrible hits a clothesline, and then lights up Vinny with strikes. Terrible then works him over in the corner. Taven in now, and he hits a lucha arm drag and talks trash. Guerrero is in now, they shove back and forth and then trade slaps. Guerrero blocks the float over and then dropkicks Taven to the floor. They all brawl to the floor, with Guerrero & Terrible hitting a version of the AWA special on the floor. O’Ryan gets involved, distracting Guerrero and back in the ring they go. Guerrero fires up the crowd, works over Vinny and then hits the handstand into the corner dropkick. Guerrero then looks for another, but Taven cuts him off with a superkick; the Kingdom then stun guns Terrible. Guerrero& Terrible then clear the ring and terrible hits a suicide dive; Guerrero then wipes out the pile with a dive off the top. O’Ryan distracts Terrible, and Vinny hits a dive followed by a huge tope by Taven. The Kingdom work over Terrible in the corner, and hit the double team backpack stunner for a near fall. They set Terrible up top, Vinny follows and then Taven heads up top but Guerrero makes the save and hits Taven with the Guerrero special superplex but Vinny hits a senton to break that up as it breaks down. The Kingdom tosses terrible, but he pulls Taven to the floor and Guerrero rolls up Vinny for the win. El Terrible and Ultimo Guerrero defeated Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia @ 11:04 via pin

Strap Match: Kazarian vs. Adam Page : They are not tethered together, instead they both have straps attached to their wrists. They both swing wildly to begin and then trade strikes. Kazarian then gets a cradle for 2, but Page fights back. Kazarian then starts to whip him and dives to the floor, hitting a RANA. Back in and Kazarian whips Page, but Page uses the strap and stuns Kazarian off the ropes and then pulls him to the floor and repeatedly tosses him to the barricades. Page exposes the floor as he pulls the mats up, but Kazarian battles back and whips Page a few times. Kazarian the suplexes Page to the steps in the entranceway. Back in and Kazarian ties Page in the ropes and whips away on him. Page then hits the lariat and chokes out Kazarian with the strap and takes away Kazarian’s strap and tosses it into the crowd. Page then continues to whip on Kazarian, maintaining control. Kazarian now battles back with forearms, but Page cuts him off with another lariat. Page grabs his noose, and ties up Kazarian’s hands and ties him in the ropes. Page lights up Kazarian with the strap as he’s tied in the ropes. Page now gets a strap with nails in it. Kazarian gets a strap, fires up and hits a running cutter for 2. They battle back and forth and Kazarian hits a backstabber and unprettier for 2. Kazariam grabs the strap with the nails in it. Page cuts him off and hits the rite of passage for 2. Page has the strap with nails, and whips Kazarian with it. Kazarian’s back is busted open now. They battle to the apron, Kazarian spits in his face and slaps Page. Kazarian then whips him with the strap and slams Page to the exposed floor. Kazarian then hangs Page in the ropes and Page gives up. Kazarian defeated Adam Page @ 12:03 via submission

Losing Team Must Disband: Search & Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham, & Jay White) vs. The Rebellion (Kenny King, Rhett Titus, Caprice Coleman and Shane Taylor) : We get the wild brawl to begin, as they battle around ringside. In the ring, the faces work over Coleman in their corner. The Rebellion work over Gresham, we get some dives but Taylor cuts off the faces and it breaks down. The Rebellion then work over White for a bit and then turn their attention back to Gresham. King and Titus work some nice double teams on Gresham, Coleman in and hits rolling northern lights suplexes on Gresham, and Sabin makes the save. Gresham slowly fights back, but Titus cuts off the tag. Titus then accidentally hits Coleman and Gresham then hits a DDT on Titus. White gets the hot tag, runs wild and slams Coleman, flapjacks Titus onto Coleman and then suplexes King to the buckles. Taylor in and White lights him up with chops. White follows with running uppercuts for all, but Taylor cuts him off. The Machine Guns return and work a series of well-done double teams. King eats superkicks into a German for a near fall. The Rebellion finally cut off White, hitting a chin checker, sky-high leg lariat and biog dog splash for 2. Taylor to the ropes, and hits the big splash, and Titus covers for 2. It breaks down with the Guns & ANX working back and forth, Gresham and Coleman in and Gresham hits a moonsault press and suicide dive. Sabin hits a suicide dive but Taylor takes out Shelley. White cuts off Taylor, hits a German and the faces work over Titus in the corner. The faces run wild with double teams on Titus, but he survives. Gresham locks in the octopus, the faces hold off the rest of the Rebellion and Titus taps. Search & Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham, & Jay White) defeated The Rebellion (Kenny King, Rhett Titus, Caprice Coleman and Shane Taylor) @ 12:45 via submission

– Post match, Punishment Martinez arrives and lays out White with the choke slam, continuing their feud.