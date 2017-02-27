Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

-Young cuts his generic “real man” promo.

David Finlay & KUSHIDA vs. Jado & Silas Young : He and Jado attacked before the bell. This was originally due to Henare’s Achilles’ injury, David Finlay & KUSHIDA vs. Jado, Gedo & Silas Young; we got David Finlay & KUSHIDA vs. Gedo & Silas Young, a downgrade for sure. Young and Jado controlled early, beating down KUSHIDA; KUSHIDA got the boot up on the big splash, Jado teased a Flair flop but fought it off. KUSHIDA and Jado continued to work over KUSHIDA until he hit the double backhand spring elbows. Finlay then ran wild hitting corner clotheslines and scoring a near fall on KUSHIDA. Uranage into the back breaker scored another near fall, it broke down with KUSHIDA hitting a back breaker clothesline combo. KUSHIDA then hit the Finlay roll, hot the hand stand into a moonsault for 2. Jado took KUSHIDA to the floor, KUSHIDA hits misery on Finlay and picks up the win. Jado & Silas Young defeated David Finlay & KUSHIDA @ 8:05 via pin

– The crowd looks really light with a lot of empties on camera. According to rhe fine folks on Twitter, Honor Rising tickets were as expensive as G1 Korakuen tickets, not normal Korakuen prices; this was poor planning.

Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, Dalton Castle & Delirious vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito : Taguchi does the full Dalton Castle entrance. Some of the young boys (Oka is one of them) dressed as the Boys tonight. This will serve as more build to Taguchi vs. Takahashi. Delirious ran around early, babbling and tagging out. Castle and SANADA went back and forth, SANADA tied him in a knot and then posed like Castle. Tiger Mask and BUSHI in now, Liger and Tiger Mask work some quick tags and we get the typical LIJ breakdown; floor brawl, crowd brawling, some shenanigans, and then BUSHI uses his shirt to choke out someone (Tiger Mask here). LIJ took the heat on Tiger Mask for a while, but he hit the tiger driver on Takahashi and tagged in Taguchi who ran wild with ass attacks, and kept teasing the ankle lock. Great fight spots from Takahashi, selling his fear pf the ankle lock. Takahashi finally hit an overhead belly to belly on Taguchi, sending him to the corner. Castle got the hot tag, went one on one with EVIL, hitting some suplexes, and then Delirious shoved Liger so that he could tag in. Delirious ran wild until it broke down, we got another floor brawl as Delirious grabbed a chair, looking for revenge from yesterday. Delirious went for several pinning combos, but got double teamed by EVIL and Naito; STO by EVIL and that is that. Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, Dalton Castle & Delirious @ 10:40 via pin