wrestling / News
Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE ROH Winner Takes All PPV Coverage
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
– We got a really great video package, hyping Daniels’ career and Cole’s run as “the greatest ROH Champion.” Really good promo work from both guys.
– Kevin Kelly, Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana are the commentary team tonight.
Kenny King vs. Jay White: This is a late addition to the show, playing off of King and The Rebellion attacking White and the Machine Guns while also trying to recruit their friend Lio Rush. White is a NJPW young lion, in the US on his learning excursion and is really good for his experience level. They worked back and forth, keeping a really nice pace early. King had control, White hit the dropkick, and King then cut him off with a leg lariat. White fought back, taking King down and paying tribute to Honma with a falling kokeshi. King quickly sent White to the floor and then wiped him out with a corkscrew dive. Back in and King missed a springboard leg drop allowing White to hit the back elbow. White hit a suicide dive on Coleman (he shoved King out of the way. back in, White hit a high cross and then laid in chops in the corner. King hit the toss up facebuster, and then a bridging fisherman’s buster for the near fall. They traded strikes back and forth, but White hit a flatliner and a German but King cuts him off with a spinebuster. White then laid in strikes, and hit a suplex into the buckles and King got the ropes. White up top, gets cut off and King follows him up and they battle up top. King back flips off, hits a jumping enziguri and looks for a cradled superplex, but White shoves him off and hits a high cross, King rolls through and White then rolls him up and picks up the win. Jay White defeated Kenny King @ 10:00 via pin