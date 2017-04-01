Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



* SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Candice LeRae

* SHIMMER Tag Team Champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray

* Dulce Garcia vs. Kellyanne

* Shayna Baszler w/Nicole Savoy vs. Santana Garrett

* Cherry Bomb vs. Alex Windsor

* Jessicka Havok vs. Cat Power

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Nicole Matthews

* Leva Bates vs. LuFisto

* Veda Scott vs. Samantha Heights vs. Nevaeh vs. Britt Baker

– And we’re LIVE!

Cherry Bomb vs. Alex Windsor : Cherry tried to attack before the bell, but Windsor would have none of that, quickly fighting back. Cherry would cur her off, sending her to the buckles and then hitting a drop kick before using her jacket to choke her out. Windsor tried to fight back, but Cherry raked the eyes and took the heat. She worked a solid heat, Windsor sold well for her and then fired up, hitting clothesline s as she made her comeback. Windsor up top and hits the lariat and kips up. Cherry kicks her away, lands knee strikes but Windsor hits a blue thunder bomb for the near fall. Windsor up top, cut off and Cherry hits the superkick for the victory. Cherry Bomb defeated Alex Windsor @ 7:35 via pin

Veda Scott vs. Samantha Heights vs. Nevaeh vs. Britt Baker : This is one on one, with tag rules applying, not all four in at the same time. Supposedly, but they all brawled to begin. Heights and Nevaeh then started off, they faced on the last SHIMMER show, with heights winning. They worked a solid back and forth with Heights hitting a neck breaker, and then into a sloppy exchange where they ran into the ropes on a sunset flip attempt. They then traded strikes and kicks, Scott and Baker tagged in, with Baker hitting a cross body for 2. Baker is making her SHIMMER debut here. Scott hit the bulldog, and then looked for a German but baker fought her off. Nevaeh tags in and lays in the boots to Baker for a near fall. Scott tags herself back in, avoids the dropkick and then back rakes Baker. Scott gets a near fall off of a cradle suplex, Nevaeh breaks it up and they brawl. Baker takes then out, heights up top and hits the missile dropkick. Running knee strike to Scott, hits diamond dust and then hits a face wash. Nevaeh then sends her to the floor, we get a floor brawl; Nevaeh and Baker back in the ring, it breaks down and Nevaeh hits a tombstone on Heights. Baker then rolls up Scott for the win. Britt Baker defeated Veda Scott, Samantha Heights & Nevaeh @ 8:50 via pin

Leva Bates vs. LuFisto : LuFisto attacks before the bell, as she has no time for bates’ shenanigans. Bates managed to hit a dropkick and spanked LuFisto’s ass. She then hit a roll up into a crossface but LuFisto make the ropes. The dropkick sent LuFisto to the floor, Bates hit a superkick but LuFisto powerbombed her to the apron and took control. Back in and LuFisto covers for 2. LuFisto then laid in kicks, taking the heat and grinding Bates down. LuFisto hit a running ass attack, and covered for 2. LuFisto then missed a charge, allowing Bates to hit the corner knees for 2. LuFisto then landed chops, but missed the cannonball. Bates then hit double knees to the ass, fired up and hit clotheslines. The northern lights suplex followed for 2. The flapjack followed, and the dropkick got 2. LuFisto then cut her off, hitting a variation on the Death Valley driver. They battled up top; double stomp by Bates scored the near fall. They battled back and forth, went up top again and LuFisto then snagged her and hit the burning hammer for the win. LuFisto defeated Leva Bates @ 8:55 via pin

– Post match, LuFisto beat down Bates, and Solo darling made the save.

– Lenny Leonard makes his way to the ring to thank the fans for attending and watching SHIMMER 91. He brings out the Heart of SHIMMER Champion, Nicole Savoy. Savoy has been out of action with a knee injury. She won her title during last year’s Mania weekend show. She’s back to training and will return in July. She’s here to manage Shayna Baszler tonight. Baszler makes her way out to the ring, and says she had to align her self with like-minded individuals, like Savoy, and Martinez. Martinez makes her way out. She runs down Candice LeRae ahead of their title match today. She claims that there will be no title match, but here comes LeRae. She attacks Martinez, but the numbers game gets to her. Santana Garrett makes the save

Shayna Baszler w/Nicole Savoy vs. Santana Garrett : Baszler is coming off of an awesome match with Io Shirai in STARDOM. Garrett was all fired up to begin, Baszler cut her off, attacking the knees and then landing knee strikes and rolling gut wrench suplexes for a near fall. Baszler has a great, dominant presence in the ring. Garrett tried to work strikes; Baszler then counters the lucha arm drag and transitions into the arm bar. Garrett fights back with kicks, and gets the lucha arm drag this time and follows with a back hand spring elbow; Baszler catches her with a hanging sleeper in the ropes. Garrett escapes, they battle up top and trade strikes sitting on the top. Baszler then drops down and locks in the Boston crab. Garrett manages to escape, hits the running boot but missed the standing moonsault. Garrett counters the suplex but Baszler locks in the rear naked choke and Garrett taps. Shayna Baszler defeated Santana Garrett @ 6:20 via submission