The new year has begun, and what is next for the stars of TNA? We will determine a number one contender and there is a new Knockout on her way to our fair shores. Also, this happened following One Night Only:

The Hardys cut a promo on the Wolves. The Seven Deities have ordered them to become the best tag team in all space and time, so they have to delete the Wolves.

EC3 has an axe to grind. He accuses Davey Richards of hitting him with a chair to cause his loss to Eddie Edwards at One Night Only. Carter calls out Wolves Nation.

Lashley tells the fans to shut their mouths as he comes on down to call out EC3 for interrupting him last week.

Lashley proposes a Last Man Standing Match and says it’s him vs Carter tonight, winner gets Eddie. EC3 asks the Anthem Owl and Lashley talks some shit about how Carter doesn’t take anything seriously. Carter says he wants the fight now and they rush to a brawl. Security has to run and pull them apart!

Lashley is in the ring, chair in hand and Carter rushes in to punch the chair in his face! EXPLODAH on Lashley out of the corner!

Lashley vs Ethan Carter III Last Man Standing Match

Lashley brawls with Carter on the outside and he gets in the face of some fans. He came to the arena, sans fucks once again. Out comes the table and Lashley sets it up, anything goes after all in LMS.

Ethan fires back, shot after shot and takes a throw into the apron, spine first. Lashley with the head and suplex up? No, he cannot and Ethan turns under, fireman’s carry no Lashley has up, powerslam no Ethan into the fans and Lashley dumps him over!

Over the shoulder and POWERSLAM ON THE FLOOR.

He’ll feel that in the morning.

Last Man Standing rules means the 10 count can start anywhere in the building. Referee begins, Carter is up and Lashley is all over him with elbows. He sends the man inside the ring. Lashley to the apron, takes time to taunt. Up to the top and Carter has his neck and TOSSES HIM LIKE RIC FLAIR!

CRAVATE CUTTER BY EC3! Lashley bundled over the side!

Ethan Carter III allowing Lashley to get a count, snaps the suplex onto the floor as well! Ethan for the apron cover, under the ring himself for a table for two. Romantic under this full moon. We go to commercial.

We come back as Ethan sails with the greatest of ease to land the Avalanche Splash into Lashley. Flapjack, misses the 1 Percenter, and Lashley crashes into the corner post on a failed Spear attempt. GERMAN from Ethan and Lashley is up. SPLASH again in the corner, Ethan sits Lashley up, he scales and SUPERPLEX off the second turnbuckle!

Lashley rebounds with a superplex of his own! Carter is up… SPEEEAR!!!

Ethan Carter III makes his way up and A SECOND SPEAR!

Lashley goes outside again and he begins removing a table from under the ring, he sets it in the corner as Ethan beats the count before collapsing. They trade shots, knife edge and LASHLEY hits a spinebuster with authority!

Lashley sets up the table, turns and 1 PERCENTER!!

CARTER SPEARS LASHLEY THROUGH THE TABLE!!!

Both men down! Brian Hebner begins the count, both men are down, Carter is up and Lashley rolls out he lands on his feet too!

Ethan has the chair, he misses and the second shot does not! Carter starts chairing Lashley like he owes him money! Carter sits on the chair and yells at Hebner to count him.

Lashley somehow makes it up as Carter is stalking him, Ethan goes up the stairs after him- he wraps in the Sleeperhold and JUMPS THROUGH THE TABLES!!

Carter misses the tables, Lashley went right through them! The fans are cheering and chanting for “EC3” Lashley beats the count! He wins!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lashley, beats the count

Carter is down at ringside, visibly disappointed. Inside the ring Lashley celebrates before dropping across the buckles as Carter has to be helped to the back. Bobby Lashley is now our new number one contender.

Backstage Eli Drake chases Mkenzie and her people away. He and Tyrus force a hapless stagehand to read a message, calling us dummies. He says because we chanted for Drake and cheered him losing his voice, we don’t deserve him. He forces the guy to say Drake is coming in to win Race for the Case. He then attacks the guy as Tyrus keeps people back.

Aron Rex debuts his new look

Rockstar Spud sings his name. And Rex says what he realized is for years and years all these wonderful people have paid money to see him. But not one single person has ever paid to see him engage in barbaric wrestling. They all wanted to see him.

So from now on, he’s gotta lose the jacket, it’s hotter than Mariah on New Years Eve. …

He has flesh colored tights.

Robbie E comes out. He says we are thinking the same thing, what the hell is this. Rex says he’s the perfect example of humanity. Robbie talks shit to Spud and mocks him for quitting and his series of losses to Swoggle and also a baby.

Robbie E goes to attack! But he gets nailed by the rings from Rex and he slams the elbows, elbow after elbow into Robbie’s neck! Spud has Robbie up with the fish hook and REX nails the KO Punch with his rings!

Aron: As I was saying, violence is Never the answer! Good night ladies and gentlemen.

Backstage, the DCC are standing silent. James Storm says it’s a new beginning. But you can’t forget some memories.

Bram says Decay left him for dead. He doesn’t forget things like that! He wants some bloody revenge!

Kingston says memories, he has 15 years paying dues. 15 years of memories saying he’s been told he’s too violent, to extreme, he doesn’t play the game. He got the phone call from Storm. He belongs in the DCC.

James says let them tell you something. The Devil whispered in his ear. You can’t handle the storm. He whispered back, I am the storm. And we are the Death Crew Council.