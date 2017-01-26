Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Blue vs Red. Dye vs Mist. Jade will step into the six sides of steel for a chance at beating The Deathdealer, Rosemary, of Decay, decay, DECAY.

Eddie Edwards defends his title against Lashley. Iron. Man. Match. Drew Galloway defends our Grand Championship. And more. This is Genesis.

My name is Aaron, join us as Impact begins in moments! Card subject to change, match time not exact, right here on the 411! Join us all.

Let Hell rain down

Broken Matt and Brother Jeffrey Nero make their way out. They declare Jeff has taken the green case and he will be going on his way to take the World Heavyweight Championship. The Seven Deities have ordered the Hardys to capture all the gold in Impact Wrestling. They will stand above all the tag teams in Space and Time-

The DCC make their way out and talk about how they are the ionly ones who know about true revolution. They have payback on their minds for Decay and anyone who gets in their way. James Storm declares their case entitles them to a World Tag Team Title Shot-

DECAY make their way from the back. Crazzy Steve says above it all, he sees opportunity. He says we have three teams, let’s have a fight. Winner take all. Both of their rival teams agree, and of course we have an instant match right away as we go quickly to commercial.

Back from break, we have the official start.

The Broken Hardys vs Decay vs The DCC World Tag Team Titles Match

When we come back Kingston is fighting Matt, he punishes him in the corner. Eddie takes the man around the ring but the wily veteran tags out to Crazzy Steve. Kingston keeps control and as they battle ’round ringside eventually brings the wicked clown to his DCC master in James “The Cowboy” Storm.

Storm deals his damage and brings back Kingston who succumbs to a Steve Side Russian. Abyss is in, he has the goozle no Storm is in and Abyss runs through them both.

Jeff Hardy tags himself in off Kingston, he takes control, dropkick, legdrop, dropkick the lateral and no.

“Let’s Go Hardy!”

The fans are chanting in Orlando as Steve provides the distraction and Abyss levels Jeff. Matt tries in but he’s stopped by our official. Bram tags in via Abyss and comes to ram a shoulder in the corner of Jeff. STORM fires the shot from the floor as Matt comes around the ring to tie up the Ref and Kingston takes chance to attack Jeff following a fake tag.

Kingston and Bram do their damage but as Bram is alone Jeff crashes into him with a clothesline and Twist! Kingston and Matt tag in, Hardy with the Side Effect! Matt has Steve and bulldog as he clotheslines Kingston down!

Bram in, Matt taken out, Abyss in, spinning leg lariat from Bram! Hardy tosses Bram, KINGSTON WITH THE STO!

Kingston to the second and STEVE spits the mist!

Jeff off the side into James Storm!

MATT hits the Twist of Fate on Kingston!

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Broken Hardys at 7:02, Twist of Fate

Backstage, Drew Galloway announces phase two- no wait he doesn’t. He says he’ll give a teaser though, he Is going to defend the Grand Championship, tonight.

Drew Galloway is a Martyr

Whatever he does is for the greater good of Impact. Drew says he wears the hoodie to drown out the nonsense. He has beaten Edwards. He could be World Champion. But he has come back because he is the personification of professional wrestling. He came back and beat Moose. Next week is Open Fight, but tonight is his.

WHO WANTS A SHOT AT THE CHAMP!?

“Moose Nation” kicks up! Moose will answer the call!

“Drew, I’m gonna tell ya exactly what I’m goona do. I’m gonna walk down that ramp, walk up those steel steps, pump ny fist, get all these fans chanting”

MOOSE, MOOSE, MOOSE!”

“Get into that ring, and beat the ever lovin hell out of you, and get my Impact Grand Championship, Back!”

Drew Galloway vs Moose Grand Championship Title Match

Brawling to start, our judges have taken ringside. Moose gains control, boot and POWERBOMB! Senton! Moose for the Mooseault! He kinda hits it! Cover.

No, a kickout.

Galloway takes the headbutt, they go to the floor and Galloway kicks Moose. Moose with the answer back, pickup and fireman’s carry to drop on the barricade by Galloway.

Drew suplex, no MOOSE counters.

Moose socks the jaw with the uppercut, Drew fires back. Drew no headbutt ow. Moose up and POWERBOMBS DREW on the apron. Oh my geez.

Moose is all confidence, round over.

Judges: 10-9 Moose, 10-9 Moose, 10-9 Moose.

Round 2:

Well no Galloway considers walking away, nm he’s back. Referee Stifler waiting… and calls here we go. MOOSE runs Galloway back into the corner ropes. Moose runs into the forearm, Drew up GO TO HELL ON DREW BY MOOSE! ONE! TWO! NO.

Moose in control, the fans chant for Galloway, Moose GAMECHANGER!!

Drew kicked Moose in the groin!

Referee says Drew loses a point as Drew kicked Moose low as he fell from the Game Changer.

The time has begun back on the clock. Moose for the no he gets hit with the Claymore!

MOOSE kicks out, unlike when he lost the title and Drew jumps on and pounds the man, exhaustion and confusion wearing in, Drew accidentally into the Ref! HE KICKS Moose low! Future Shock and this is over! That lowblow was intended.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew Galloway at 2:34, Lowblow & Future Shock

Backstage Laurel Van Ness is blathering on about how her Daddy buys her things and talks about Allie. She forgives Braxton for helping Allie. Sutter drinks wine directly from the bottle.

Rosemary vs Jade Knockouts Title Match Monster’s Ball

Jade attacks Rosemary immediately before the bell, but Rosemary turns it around. She goes to the weapons and takes advantage of the situation. Rosemary eventually grabs the black bag, and she spreads out the tacks.

Red has Blue, up no, Jade no, Jade DROPKICK to Rosemary, Jade cannonball! Jade with her own belt, and she whips down across the back of the Knockouts Champ!

JADE with the kendo stick! ROSEMARY slams the can in Jade’s face! She sets it up between her legs, climbing up top, JADE throws the can in her face!

JADE GERMAN SUPLEXES ROSEMARY INTO THE TACKS!

KICKOUT!!

Jade is beside herself! Jade is at her end, she has the can lid, countering the mist attack! She tosses it to Rosemary and kicks it in her face! One, two, NO!

Rosemary is down, Jade for the table, Rosemary crashes her, and she now peels up her challenger, snap suplex with the float and no.

Rosemary goes outside, she has the barbed wire board. Rosemary climbs inside, she hooks Jade in the carry, no JADE STO ON ROSEMARY INTO THE BARBED WIRE!!

Oh the pain, cover, NO!!

Rosemary pulling barbs from her skin, Jade has the board, placing the barbed wire on Rosemary and MOONSAULTS DOWN ACROSS THE BOARD!!!

“THIS IS AWESOME!!!” “THIS IS AWESOME!!!!”

Jade has the table, setting it up to finish Rosemary off.

Jade with the head, and she puts Rosemary across the table. She climbs the top rope, signaling for the 450, Rosemary off the table and attacks!

Rosemary eats the forearm shot from the top, Jade powers back with shots, Rosemary attacks and hits the head over and over, SUPERPLEX THROUGH THE TABLE!!!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rosemary at 8:37, Superplex through a table

Gail Kim makes her way out to check on Jade, Gail and Earl are making sure Jade is okay, all the while Rosemary is recuperating, holding her back, and she MISTS GAIL IN THE EYES!

Rosemary is laughing, bent over backwards on the floor as the fans thank her, crawling away with her title belt.