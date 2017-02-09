Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight! Lashley defends against Eddie Edwards. The leader of Wolves Nation has always had Lashley’s number with or without Davey Richards. Can Eddie become a two time World Champ? Drew Galloway defends against Mahabali Shera. Aron Rex takes on Robbie E. Trevor Lee celebrates his monumental win. And the Broken Hardys continue their quest to become the greatest of all space and time.

Match times are not exact, your card is subject to change, Impact begins now!

Enter The Death Count Council

The DCC are out and Storm says he is here to make sure to beat some ass as that’s their business and business is booming. They promised since Day One to wreak havoc in Impact, causing chaos and that’s why they took out Tyrus and Drake as well as Carter.

Tyrus and Drake make their way out and Tyrus challenges them to a two on three! Drake is hesitant and a huge brawl breaks out!

Eli Drake & Tyrus vs The DCC

JIP as Tyrus is beating down Kingston, and hits the suplex. Eli tags in- he points to everyone to do his signature E LI DRAKE Elbow!

Drake leaps to the top rope, flies over Bram and hits the snap powerslam! Storm gets the distraction and Eli is on Bram with punches! Diving elbow and the forearm across the face, grinding it in.

Suplex to floatover, kickout by the Chesterfield Plague.

Lariatado! Eli no two as Kingston is in, tag out to Tyrus and they set up the double team on Bram. Banzai Drop of sorts and Tyrus stands on Bram for the fun of it.

James Storm gets the upper hand he brawls with Storm who eventually almost hits the superkick! Storm and James face off and Storm fires shot after shot, but no effect! Storm begins the Funkasaurus Dance! Tyrus starts the dance and socks Storm down!

Eli Drake has had enough and walks out on the match, and The DCC have landed the Last Call Superkick! This is over!

OFFICIAL RESULT: The DCC, time unknown, Last Call

We show Lashley vs Edwards from July 21st, title vs title when Lashley defeated young Edwards in the cage to become Impact World Champion and X-Division Champion at the same time.

Brandi Rhodes announces she is heading to the ring to call out Rosemary. It’s your funeral my friend.

Backstage, Allie and Braxton run into each other and awkwardness ensues. Maria walks in and demands Allie go get her coffee. Allie asks coffee coffee or whiskey coffee?

Maria yells at her and after she leaves, Maria once again manipulates Braxton, ordering him to propose to Laurel within the hour. Sutter is stuck.

Brandi calls out the Deathdealer

Brandi Rhodes makes her way out to a grand reaction. She says she has a big problem with another Knockout. She is vile, disgusting, and pure evil. She thinks she’s playing mindgames with her right now. She talks directly to Rosemary.

“Do you want to play games? Or do you want to throw hands? Because baby girl, I’m right here.”

Decay make their way from the back, and Rosemary mocks her innocence.

“We saw such potential in you. Limitless potential. Had you only allowed it to be nourished, by the darkness of the hive, you might have even enjoyed it.”

Rosemary says Decay is everywhere. All three come in close as Rosemary, Crazzy Steve and Abyss corner her. Rosemary says she chooses to fight? They respect it.

Rosemary gets the distraction and wraps Brandi in the Guillotine! MOOSE runs out! He clears the ring of Abyss and Rosemary goes to stare him down! She crawls out backwards as Moose has saved the day. “Moose Nation” plays as Decay now have a new enemy.

Backstage, Spud is here to sing the praises of Aron Rex. He asks about Robbie E. He mocks the way he looks, saying he’s the reason God invented eyelids so we could close them. He says violence isn’t the answer, but he’ll make an exception. Aron feels fabulous. Spud is clearly enjoying himself. What a good hand.

Backstage, Moose threatens Decay. He says anyone messes with Brandi they mess with him. There’s no decaying The Moose. Brandi says she can play games too. She has friends around here. Moose has her back. Mixed Tag Match, she wants it, next week. Moose. Moose. Moose.

Aron Rex vs Robbie E

Spud sings his entrance as “Hallelujah” blasts over across the Impact Zone. Rex asks how we’re doing. He doesn’t think people understand they need to sing his name. Spud is horrible as he sings the man’s name three times as Robbie E’s music cuts him off.

Robbie E makes his way out and slides into the ring. Rex ducks out as we begin our match. Robbie E it is announced just had new twins, Cash and Carter! Rex hides outside as Robbie gets pushed back and E catches the wrist, sock to the face and chases him out!

Rex hides behind Spud and tosses him at Robbie to plant the kick into his head! Rex goes in and takes a Thesz Press as Robbie beats him down, then to the corner and does it again! Rex kicks him and misses the clothesline, takes the atomic drop, and Robbie atomic again and runs the man over!

Robbie E and Spud tug on both ends of Rex! Robbie goes for Spud and Aron almost gets the rollup pin! Rex hits the kick and Robbie hulks up! No, rake to the eye and Robbie gets sent outside as Spud chokes him with his frilly jacket.

Robbie is hurting as Rex distracts the Ref, fish hooks to Robbie and Spud tosses the man in. Rex slams the kneelifts and grates at the face, as the fans sing his name! REX MISSES THE KNEE!

Robbie begins to slam the mat, fires up and hits the shots to Rex! Off the side and clothesline! DIVING ELBOW OFF THE SECOND!

Rex almost sends the man outside, Robbie hits the lunging shoulder through the ropes, plancha off the top! Spud has Rex and Robbie and Spud tug on him, Robbie pulling Spud in! Robbie goes to beat up Spud in the corner, and Rex unleashes his loaded rings on Robbie. Knockout punch and that is it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Aron Rex at 4:56, KO Punch

Backstage, Reby is second guessing Matt’s premoneetion. Jeff says his messages from the Deities have never been wrong. Matt comes in and says they must go into the Zone of Impact.