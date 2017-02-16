Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight! Is there bachelorette party for Laurel Van Ness as she prepares to marry her dream hubby, Braxton Sutter. Wedding bells will happen next week. Also, last week Davey Richards destroyed the American Wolves, ending his partnership with Eddie Edwards. Wolves 2008-2017.

And now Angelina Love has declared Davey is out of Eddie’s shadow! What will happen tonight as Eddie and Alisha will react to the destruction they suffered.

Also, Lashley remains on top, is there anyone who can challenge the Destroyer? All this and more, welcome everyone to Impact Wrestling. My name is Aaron, join the TNAlisters in the comments as Impact begins in moments! But first, a day in the life of your favorite KO, Allie!

Brandi Rhodes & Moose vs Decay

Steve starts with Moose, and runs circles around him but gets knocked on his ass numerous times. He gets the advantage por a distractione from Rosemary. Steve completes control but Moose comes back with chops and attacks, and Abyss interferes again and again to tip the scales back towards the balance of Decay.

Madison Rayne is on commentary and she talks about Brandi naming herself Mini Moose as MOOSE ONE ARM POWERBOMBS STEVE OUTSIDE TO ABYSS!

Brandi comes in and attacks Rosemary! Chops and Strikes, Brandi to the second rope she aims the missile off the second after a Moose Taunt! Moose and Mini Moose do the series of Moose Punches and GAME CHANGERS. They won!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Moose & Mini Moose, 5:43, Game Changers

Eddie Edwards storms in and tells the camera man to get the fuck out of his way he’s looking for Richards.

“Force of Nature” kicks up over the PA System as Eddie Edwards rushes out to the ring. He says his brother, his best friend, his tag team partner attacked his wife. He calls out Davey to take his ass whuppin like a man!

Angelina Love walks out and tells Eddie Davey comes when SHE says he does. She announces “The American Wolf” who enters and promptly takes credit for the entire tag reign. Eddie tells Angelina to take Davey’s balls out of her purse and they run to brawling!

Security pulls them apart and Eddie rushes into the ring, he challenges Davey to an “Anything Goes Street Fight!” for later on tonight.

Cut to Mike Bennett throwing Braxton Sutter a bachelor party with plenty of orange light. Braxton doesn’t know who anyone is. Mike says there’s a few guys who drink a lot, they do drugs and yells as this raucous crowd drink beer and go nuts. Braxton is not a happy panda.

In Tijuana, Matt and Jeff Hardy are rambling around, yelling at random people, demanding a tag team title shot against the Mexican Tag Champs of the World. They enter an arena in Mexico, Crash, and we show previews of the Expedition of Gold as well as Konnan trying to make a buck off the Hardys.

Laurel’s Bachlorette Party Part 1

Allie has set up a wonderful spread, with dangly things and hearts everywhere. The Lady Squad arrive and they immediately mock Allie. Maria runs her down, telling her this is Laurel’s party.

Kingston vs Jesse Godderz

Brawl to start as Kingston eggs him on, into the ropes and Eddie with the chop to the Pectaculars, takes a Dropkick!

Jesse for the cover quick kickout!

Godderz with a kneelift in the corner, hiptoss, whip reversal, short arm and suplex by Kingston!

The DCC’s own Kingston wraps fists into the face, takes some shots, absorbs them and fires back with a rake to the face. Kingston works Godderz around the ring like a maniac but always stays in control.

STO from Kingston!

Jesse makes his way to the ropes and leaps off the top, springboard clothesline and he gets the pin!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Godderz a 4:22, Springboard Clothesline

The lights go off and the DCC are in the ring! Jesse is on the ramp, and he wisely avoids the beatdown. Maybe he’s found the way to beat them.

Cut to Braxton’s bachelor party, as some drug guy gets splashed by another guy. Fun.

Tyrus says Fact of Life with… Tyrus? Is coming up next.

Laurel’s Bachlorette Party Part 2

Maria mocks Allie for a shitty party, and Allie proposes pinatas and silly headbands. Maria isn’t happy and Sienna wants to drink.

Fact of Life with Tyrus?

Tyrus calls out Drake using his own show. Drake walks out and goes off on Tyrus, telling him he never should have chosen EC3, or picked a tag 2 on 3. He tells Tyrus he will never by the main event, he’s going to watch the main event. He says he owns Tyrus and gets choked for his effort.

Tyrus says no one owns him and he will face Eli next week. He throws Drake down and storms off.

Cut to Mexico as Konnan is very happy that the Broken Hardys do not want any money. He books them to challenge Psicosis and Super Crazy for the Crash Mexican Tag Titles later on. Then tries to get as much bootleg stuff set up as possible to make a profit off the Hardys.