Hello and welcome everyone to a new year of the best show in professional wrestling! Welcome to Total Nonstop Action Impact Wrestling! My name is Aaron from the 411, I am so glad to be back, this is our coverage coming to you LIVE!

Join the TNAlisters and Impact Fans from around the world as we begin a new era as Anthem, owner of the Fight Network, has officially purchased TNA! Tonight, Eddie Edwards defends the World Heavyweight Championship against one of three challengers. The Broken Brilliance of Matt and Jeff Hardy will speak on Fact of Life with Eli Drake. Jeff Jarrett returns as Executive Consultant. Moose defends the TNA Grand Championship. All of this and so much more. But as a preview of things to come, here is Fight Network’s Match of the Month, James Storm vs Chris Harris. Texas Death.

Impact begins LIVE in moments!

Happy New Year with Eddie Edwards

Edwards does the cheap pop and works up the crowd! He declares he’s here to bring a surprise and

“Domination” kicks up over the PA as LASHLEY arrives. He says the only surprise is the fact that Eddie is still Champion. He says he will hand out beatings 365 days this year. He demands a rematch for the title belt!

“Trouble” booms over the PA System as EC3 makes his way out next, mugging for the Anthem logo. Carter works the crowd and begins antagonizing Lashley. He calls Eddie whitebread and says one year ago today he won the title. The fans chant “TNA” and Ethan makes them chant “EC3” which becomes an “Eddie” chant. Carter says he wants his rematch tonight.

Lashley gets in his face and Eddie says they both forget he’s the Champion. Eddie says let’s kick off the New Year with a Triple Threat Match tonight! He still has a surprise tonight. Will we have a main event triple threat for the title?

Moose vs The Miracle Grand Championship Title Match

Moose and Bennett brawl, Moose outclassing his former boss at all sides, crashing into Mike with shoulders and more. Miracle avoids the Gamechanger with a kick.

Bennett manages a knee and a mount to attack. Sleeperhold applied.

Round 1: 10-9 Bennett, 10-9 Moose, 10-9 Bennett

Moose rolling Oklahoma up into a Deadlift POWERBOMB. Moose sends Bennett up POP UP POWERBOMB! SENTON!

MOOSEAULT off the second rope! Kickout at Moose!

Bennett manages a Cutter and almost gets the three!!

Bennett manages the short arm spin into the KO Punch! Again! A third time! 20 seconds to go! The Miracle fireman’s carry, no Moose is off GAME CHANGER!!

The bell rang before Moose could register the pin.

Round Two: 10-9 Moose, 10-9 Bennett, 10-9 Moose

AVALANCHE in the corner. Go to Hell on Bennett! The raised double choke to the sitout powerbomb did NOT do the damage.

Josh Matthews points out you never want to let the judges decide, make the submit or take a pin instead.

MOOSEAULT misses!

MIRACLE PILEDRIVER!

Kickout.

Maria is angry outside, slamming the apron in frustrated rage as she yells at her husband to put Moose away. Moose strikes Mike, they trade shots. Moose digs deep and strikes the right hook, series of forearms from Bennett!

MOOSE runs into a foot! A boot! KICK off the second to Moose! CLOTHESLINE from MOOSE!

16 seconds left,

It’s over, and will be left to the judges.

Who is the Grand Champion?

Round 3: 10-9 Moose, 10-9 Bennett, 10-9 MOOSE!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Moose at Round Three, Judges’ Decision

Backstage, Swoggle is messing with Vanguard 1. The Hardys come on in and thank Swoggle for joining Total Nonstop Deletion. Matt asks if his father sent him to spy on their event. Swoggle says it’s not real, he’s not really Meekmahahon’s son. The Hardys are delighted.