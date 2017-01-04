Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

You can read my preview for the show here.

THE NEW JAPAN RAMBO : Michel Elgin made his return from a broken orbital bone to participate. MR ASS IS HERE! In the year of our lord 2017, Mr. Ass is working the Tokyo Dome. They did power spots until BONE SOLDIER joined the fray. Corino and Kelly basically buried BONE SOLDIER quite properly. #4 is Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger ran wild and eliminated BONE SOLDIER, but Gunn then beat him down. Liger is #5, and his music kicks all the asses. Liger and Cheeseburger worked together, because Liger is a huge fan of Cheeseburger, legit. Large Michel eliminated Gunn. #6 was Kobayashi, who immediately worked with Liger. #7 was Tiger Mask IV. Kobayashi was a miserable bastard and was attacking masks, but Liger, Cheeseburger and Tiger Mask dog piled pin him for the pin and elimination. Nakanishi was #8, who laid into everyone with lariats. #9 is Taguchi. ASS ATTACKS FOR ALL! The small dudes all tried to dog pile on Nakanishi, Elgin then hit a splash and they all covered him for the elimination.#10 is Yoshitatsu as Liger was eliminated. Tiger Mask also got eliminated during this. Yoshitatsu foolishly attacked Elgin, Taguchi gave Cheeseburger the stink face as #11 was former RAMBO winner Yuji Nagata. He arm barred Taguchi right away, Yoshitatsu broke it up and got booed for it so Nagata started to kick his ass. #12 was Tenzan. WAR NEW JAPAN DADS as Yoshitatsu was eliminated. Tenzan and Nagata battled, Taguchi busted out more ass attacks. #13 was Hiro Saito. Nagata lit up Tenzan with kicks; Tenzan and Saito worked over Nagata and eliminated him. #14 was SCOTT FLASH NORTON. Norton no sold Taguchi’s ass attacks, POWERBOMB and Taguchi is dead and eliminated.

Everyone then looked to attack Elgin, but he fired up and attacked everyone. Elgin ran wild, eliminated Saito and then Norton. Elgin and Tenzan battled, Cheeseburger tried to help and got tossed onto Tenzan. Elgin then eliminated Tenzan. We’re down to Elgin and Cheeseburger, who fired up. Elgin no sold him and tossed him down. Cheeseburger avoided a powerbomb and hit a superkick, but then ate the Elgin bomb and he was done. Michael Elgin @ 25:17