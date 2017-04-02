Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 33 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panel is Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels. Charly Caruso and Maria Menounos are in the Social Media Lounge, and Sam Roberts is out in the crowd.

We start off with a video package for Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton. Booker and HBK pick Randy Orton, but the King picks Bray Wyatt. They move on to a discussion of Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, and the panel unanimously picks AJ Styles. Next up is a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, and the panel unanimously picks Triple H.