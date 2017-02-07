Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Tony Nese is injured and not medically cleared. He is out of the main event and will be replaced by the winner of Daivari vs. Ali.

Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali : The winner gets added to the main event. They worked a solid back and forth until Ali picked up the pacing and put together some offense, sending Daivari to the floor. Daivari cut off Ali as he followed to the floor, and when Ali rolled back in, Daivari took the heat and worked for covers, and grounded Ali. Daivari worked the back, went up top and missed the frog splash. Ali fired up, picked up the pace and delivered forearms and kicks. The neck breaker followed, but Daivari then turned him inside out with a sick lariat for a near fall. Ali fought back and hit the tornado DDT; the imploding 450 followed and Ali wins. Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari @ 5:50 via pin

– Gran Metalik is coming next week.

– Kendrick cut a promo, calling himself the gatekeeper of 205 live. He’s here to snuff out the dreams of others, but not Akira Tozawa, because he sees potential in him and teases making him his protégé.

Lince Dorado vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick was over confident, allowing Dorado to take control right away, send him to the floor and then connect with a big moonsault to the floor. Back in the ring, Kendrick cut him off right away, and took the heat. Dorado fired back with strikes, chops followed and then the tilt a whirl back beaker. Dorado with the boot and then a slam connects. Enziguri by Dorado, the high cross follows but Kendrick rolls through and covers for 2. Dorado then hit the back handspring cutter for the near fall. Dorado up top, but he took too long and Kendrick cut him off but got sent to the mat. Dorado goes for the shooting star press, eats knees, and Kendrick locks in the captain’s hook and Dorado had to tap. Brian Kendrick defeated Lince Dorado @ 4:57 via submission

– Aries interviewed Kendrick, and says he formed a bond with Tozawa. Kendrick calls him out, but Tajiri sneaks in the ring and MISTS Kendrick.