wrestling / News
Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
– Tony Nese is injured and not medically cleared. He is out of the main event and will be replaced by the winner of Daivari vs. Ali.
Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali: The winner gets added to the main event. They worked a solid back and forth until Ali picked up the pacing and put together some offense, sending Daivari to the floor. Daivari cut off Ali as he followed to the floor, and when Ali rolled back in, Daivari took the heat and worked for covers, and grounded Ali. Daivari worked the back, went up top and missed the frog splash. Ali fired up, picked up the pace and delivered forearms and kicks. The neck breaker followed, but Daivari then turned him inside out with a sick lariat for a near fall. Ali fought back and hit the tornado DDT; the imploding 450 followed and Ali wins. Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari @ 5:50 via pin
– Gran Metalik is coming next week.
– Kendrick cut a promo, calling himself the gatekeeper of 205 live. He’s here to snuff out the dreams of others, but not Akira Tozawa, because he sees potential in him and teases making him his protégé.
Lince Dorado vs. Brian Kendrick: Kendrick was over confident, allowing Dorado to take control right away, send him to the floor and then connect with a big moonsault to the floor. Back in the ring, Kendrick cut him off right away, and took the heat. Dorado fired back with strikes, chops followed and then the tilt a whirl back beaker. Dorado with the boot and then a slam connects. Enziguri by Dorado, the high cross follows but Kendrick rolls through and covers for 2. Dorado then hit the back handspring cutter for the near fall. Dorado up top, but he took too long and Kendrick cut him off but got sent to the mat. Dorado goes for the shooting star press, eats knees, and Kendrick locks in the captain’s hook and Dorado had to tap. Brian Kendrick defeated Lince Dorado @ 4:57 via submission
– Aries interviewed Kendrick, and says he formed a bond with Tozawa. Kendrick calls him out, but Tajiri sneaks in the ring and MISTS Kendrick.
#1 Contender’s Elimination Match: TJ Perkins vs. Noam Dar vs. Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali: After standing around and not doing anything, they brawl and pair off. Ali and Perkins looked to pick up the pace, they moved into some three-way spots with Alexander. Alexander and Dar brawled, and then worked a nice back and forth with Dar scoring a near fall. Gallagher sent Dar to the floor and then backdropped Ali to the floor, onto the pile. Gallagher grabbed William III, went up top and did the Mary Poppins dive. Back in the ring, Dar attacked the leg of Gallagher, but Alexander hit the lumbar check to eliminate Dar at 5:20. Alexander hit a Spanish fly on Ali for a great near fall. Perkins in, Alexander hits the back handspring kick and then the PK to Gallagher. Great run by Alexander here, Perkins tries to cut him off, but gets tossed to the mat. Dar returns to crotch Alexander; Perkins eliminated Alexander with the detonation kick at 7:55. Ali hits a doomsday high cross on Perkins as Gallagher had him elevated. Ali fires up, hits the neck breaker, but misses the inverted 450; Perkins locks in an arm bar and Ali taps at 9:45. That was nice as Ali was selling the arm off the miss. We’re down to Perkins and Gallagher, and Perkins attacks the leg of Gallagher, which was hurt earlier. Perkins locks in the knee bar, Gallagher fights and rolls and makes the ropes. Gallagher fires back with the head butt, looks to float over, but the knee slowed him down. Perkins hit the detonation kick, but Gallagher rebounded with the lariat. Gallagher escapes the detonation kick, hits another head butt, the shotgun dropkick follows and Gallagher wins the title shot! Jack Gallagher defeated TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali @ 13:55 via pin