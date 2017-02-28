wrestling / News
Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage
February 28, 2017 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
– Tom Philips interviews Jack Gallagher. He basically expects Neville to be a dick during his address tonight, but at Fastlane, a Gentleman will overcome.