I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– We get highlights of the Aries/Neville confrontation from Raw.

Austin Aries Talks : Aries interviews himself, has a lovely discussion with himself and notes that he was stuck doing commentary due to his orbital bone injury. He wanted to make a statement, so he went to the toughest man in the yard and punched him in the face, but now he’s here. Aries then claims Aries, in ring expert is now here, while Aries the journalist is gone. Neville then arrives and says that Aries has gone off the deep end. Neville says Aries hid behind a table and now thinks he’s on Neville’s level; Aries said Neville is at the A level, but he’s at the A double level. Neville then tells him to reconsider his career move and feels Aries should go back to commentary. Neville says Aries hasn’t earned the right to share the ring with him, and says there is a locker room that will gladly take care of him. Aries says he’s been writing checks with his mouth and cashing them his whole career.

– Dar arrives backstage and talks with Swann & Gallagher, and questions them about the flowers that were delivered to Fox last week. Dar loves Alicia Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuux. Swann then explains hip-hop to Gallagher.

Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari : Daivari and Swann started things off, with Daivari using his size and power advantage early. Swann picked up the pace, hut a head scissors and then a dropkick before sending Dar to the floor. Dar helped Daivari cut off Swann, and they took the heat. Daivari actually worked with some good aggression here, and it made his offense actually look dangerous for once. Daivari cut off Swann with a spinebuster, stopping the tag, and then delivered elbow strikes. The heat got a bit too slow here, the crowd was fired up and cheering for Gallagher but lost their interest. Swann finally got the tag, Gallagher hit some dropkicks and worked over Daivari but Dar made the save. The heels looked to double team Gallagher, but he hit head butts, Swann in and Gallagher hit the shotgun dropkick, Swam hit the Phoenix plash to pin Dar. Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari @ 6:15 via pin

– A delivery guy arrived and this week had chocolates for Alicia Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuux. Dar took credit and ran off the delivery guy

– Brian Kendrick is here and says he needs to teach Akira Tozawa another lesson. Kendrick then brings out “a Brian Kendrick” to face off with Tozawa.