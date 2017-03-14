Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

NEVILLE TALKS : Neville makes his way out, noting that one year and one day ago he broke his ankle and was robbed of his WrestleMania moment. And no one cared; he had been forgotten by all of the fans. So he returned and obliterated an entire division, and tonight is the biggest main event in this show’s history to see who gets the honor of facing the King at Mania. It doesn’t matter who it is, because they will only be there to be deconstructed by the King. He will make them regret having the ambition to challenge him. Mustafa Ali arrives, Neville is not impressed.

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak : Gulak took control right away, grounding Ali. Ali quickly fought back, hitting a RANA and then a high cross to the floor. Gulak cut off Ali as he went up top; Gulak then countered a guillotine into a slam. Gulak then stomped away on Ali, and then worked a modified Gory special into a backslide for a near fall. Ali fired up with chop, they traded strikes and Ali followed with clotheslines. Ali then hit the rolling neck breaker for the near fall. Ali tried to pick up the pace, but Gulak caught him with a sunset flip for 2. Ali hit the tornado DDT, Ali then hit the imploding 450 for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 4:55 via pin

– Post match, Gulak cut a promo about coming out to the ring and does his best work and no one appreciates him. He’s tired of it, but he’s not the problem, 205 Live is the problem and needs to change.

– Dar wants to tag with Daivari to battle Swann and Gallagher.

Rich Swann & Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar & Ariya Daivari : Gallagher even did a short dance routine with Swann.

I cannot fathom anyone caring about this Noam Dar/Alicia Fox angle. Gallagher and Dar started things off, Gallagher frustrated him with the corner headstand spot. Gallagher slams Dar into Daivari, but Dar pulled Swann to the floor, allowing Daivari to take the heat. He and Dar worked quick tags, isolating Gallagher in the corner. Swann and Dar both got tags, Swann ran wild, hitting rolling thunder on Daivari for 2. Daivari sends Gallagher to the floor, looks to work over Swann, but Swann hits a RANA off the opens. Dar then runs in, hits Swann with the running boot and picks up the win. Noam Dar & Ariya Daivari defeated Rich Swann & Jack Gallagher @ 4:08 via pin