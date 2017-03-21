wrestling / News
– We get highlights from last week’s show.
TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese: these two have had issues in the past, which continued last week in the #1 contender’s match. Both guys are coming off of losses on Raw. Nese overpowered Perkins early, tossing him around a bit. Perkins picked up the pace, and then hit a dropkick and arm drag. Perkins hit a RANA and a plancha to take control. Back in, Perkins worked the octopus hold. Nese then rolled through a crucifix and hit a gut buster for the near fall. Nese took the heat, whipping Perkins to the corner and covering for 2. Nese then hit a lariat for another near fall. Nese slowed things down, grounding Perkins with a neck crank. Perkins slowly worked to his feet, knee strikes by Nese followed and he covered for 2. Perkins hit a boot, and countered out into a neck breaker. Perkins fired up with strikes, hit the corner elbow and a high cross for the near fall. Nese to the floor, and he then stunned Perkins off of the ropes. Nese hits the springboard moonsault for 2. Perkins fought off the German, hits a spin kick and heads up top. Nese crotches him and then Perkins counters the knee strike and the buckle was exposed. Perkins works the arm bar, but Nese powers out but Perkins roll shim up for 2. Perkins hits a gut buster for the near fall. Springboard dropkick by Perkins, Nese fights off the detonation kick and hits the German to the exposed buckle and knee strike for the win. Tony Nese defeated TJ Perkins @ 10:36 via pin