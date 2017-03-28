Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Neville is still pissed that Aries and New Day made fun of him on Raw. Neville says they laughed last night, but on Sunday, Aries won’t be laughing any longer. He claims that the fans want him to lose, so tonight, he will show them 205 Live without him.

Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivari : This was supposed to be Swann vs. Dar, but Dar is injured. They did some slow grappling, Swann picked up the pace and they went to the floor, where Daivari slammed Swann off of the commentary table to take control. Daivari then posts him, and simply beats him down on the floor. Back in the ring and Daivari continues the heat, working elbow strikes and slamming Swann to the post. Daivari’s aggression is good here, but no one cares. The crowd is so silent you’d think Carmella came back out. Daivari then missed a frog splash, Swann made his comeback, hitting a head kick and then a Michinoku driver for a near fall. Daivari nearly slammed Swann into the ref, worked a cobra clutch into a neck breaker and then hit the frog splash for a near fall. Swann fought back, hit the phoenix splash and picked up the win. Rich Swann defeated Ariya Daivari @ 7:35 via pin

– Alicia Fooooooox in interviewed, and says that Dar wanted to compete, but he wasn’t medically cleared. Swann arrived and told Fox to tell Dar he hopes he gets better. Fox gets perfume delivered to her, and Swann says someone must really care about her. Fox sprays herself about 15 times with it.

– Gulak meets with Mustafa Ali. He praises Ali, and Ali says his high-risk style feels right and he loves the great reaction he gets. Gulak says they shouldn’t take unnecessary risks and keeps talking, but Ali left…

Mustafa Ali vs. Brandon Scott : Scott refuses to shake hands. Ai uses his speed and controls early. The spin kick connects but Scott gets the ropes. Gulak watches on as Scott works over Ali in the ropes. The clothesline connected and Scott covered for 2, great sell by Ali. Scott misses a Memphis fist drop, Ali fights back but Scott cuts that off, but Ali hits the high cross. Clotheslines by Ali follow, and then a dropkick. Ali hits the corner kick, into the rolling neck breaker and then the imploding 450 hits for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Brandon Scott @ 3:20 via pin

– We get a Neville vs. Aries video package.