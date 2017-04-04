Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick drops to the floor right away, and stalls for a while. Tozawa chases, and he attacks with strikes and kicks; the senton gets a near fall. It’s all Tozawa early until Kendrick thumbs him in the eye and covers for a near fall. Tozawa manages to cut off Kendrick with a dropkick and forearm strikes; the RANA follows and Kendrick is sent to the floor. Tozawa hits the suicide dive, heads up top and Kendrick crotches him. Kendrick attacks, but then claims an eye poke and then Tozawa claims a knee injury. But it was a trick and he rolls up Kendrick for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick @ 5:30 via pin

Rich Swann vs. Oney Lorcan : It’s an EVOLVE throwback special. Lorcan attacks with uppercuts right away, leading to some fun back and forth counters; the lariat levels Swann for a near fall. Lorcan then chops the hell out of Swann, and then cuts him off with an abdominal stretch. Lorcan is showing good intensity and keeping good control of things, getting a lot over the 205 regular. Lorcan grounded Sean with a body scissors, but Swann managed to escape and went up top only to be crotched. Lorcan teased the half and half suplex off the ropes, looked to hit it but Swann landed on his feet but Lorcan killed him with a running Alabama slam to the buckles for 2. Lorcan then laid in uppercuts, they traded strikes and Swann then picked up the pace and took control back. They worked to the corner, Lorcan up top and ate a superkick and RANA. Swann up top, hits the Phoenix splash and picks up the win. Rich Swann defeated Oney Lorcan @ 6:50 via pin

– Rich Swann revealed that he’s been the one giving Alicia Fox gifts.

– Drew Gulak mocked Mustafa Ali for impressing with flashy moves in his loss. Ali isn’t buying what he’s selling. Gulak promises that change is coming to 205 Live.

– Trent Seven, UK Champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne and Wolfgang are on the stage and announced to the live crowd. A WWE UK Championship weekly show will be coming to the WWE Network. YAY!

Meet #WWEUKCT Champion @tylerbate_97 @trentseven7 @mandrewsjunior @wolfgangwrestler @petedunneyxb on #205Live streaming live ONLY on @wwenetwork! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

THE LADS!

– Neville is here. Neville says there is no one on his level, and he was proven right at Mania. His win over Aries as another great moment for his legacy. He admits to attacking Aries’ eye because Aries deserved it. he thanks the fans for putting a fire in his belly, which made him royalty. He thanks Aries for being part of his sensational victory over such a clown. Finally he thanks the 205 roster for their failures, which have only bolstered his reputation. He will sit at ringside to watch the main event.