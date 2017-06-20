Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Swann and Tozawa talk backstage, and Swann plans to dance his way back into the title picture. Titus arrives, and looks to recruit Swann as well, but then tells Swann to do something with his hair. Titus wants Tozawa to sign a contract to join the Titus Brand. Titus offers him an extra 5% on his merch sales. Titus says next week on Raw he will have a deal that Tozawa can’t refuse. #ItsRaininYen

Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese : Nese talks trash to begin, and looks to overpower him. Gallagher works his corner headstand and then kicks Nese away. Aries watches on backstage as Gallagher lays in knee strikes to Nese. Nese overpowers Gallagher, hits a clothesline to the back of the head and he takes over. Nese puts Gallagher in the tree of WHOA, and does sit ups and kicks away at Gallagher. Nese looks for a suplex, but started to show off allowing Gallagher to mount a comeback, hitting a dropkick and suplex for 2. Gallagher hits the head butt for the double down. Nese then stuns Gallagher off the ropes and looks for the springboard moonsault, Gallagher avoids and Nese then posts himself. Gallagher acts hurt, suckers Gallagher in and slams him into the corner and hits the running knee strike for the win. Tony Nese defeated Jack Gallagher @ 5:05 via pin

– Dar talks with Fox on the phone. Dar wants to move on from Alexander, and Alexander arrives and Dar says he should quit 205 Live or they will make his life hell. Dar says Alexander’s bag is in the river, but his bag is right there. Daivari arrives, and it turns out that Dar threw his bag in the river, and it cost $15,000; he’s not happy.

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak : Ali attacks with a dropkick and hits a dive to the floor. He then works over Gulak with rights, but Gulak cuts him off and Ali hits a high cross for 2. Gulak takes him to the ropes and shoves Ali to the floor, and Ali favors his elbow right away. Gulak rolls him back in and works he arm right away. He then lays the boots to Ali, and keeps him grounded. Gulak then follows with an abdominal stretch and follows with a hammerlock slam. Back to the arm goes Gulak, slamming Ali to the corner. Gulak keeps control, covering for 2. Ali fires up with clotheslines and then hits a dropkick. The double knees follow, and then the enziguri and rolling neck breaker follows. Ali to the ropes, but Gulak catches him and looks for the crab but Ali cradles him for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 5:13 via pin

– Aries meets with Gallagher, and says that they should consider cutting corners to get ahead. Aries says he will have his back going forward, and proposes a loose alliance. Gallagher says they have an accord.

– Swann meets with TJP and TJP doesn’t appreciate Swann telling how to conduct himself. Swann says that he wasn’t trying to get in his head, and says TJP knows better because they have been boys for years. TJP suggests Swann go out and take care of business.

– Akira Tozawa is out to watch tonight’s main event, courtesy of the Titus Brand. There’s even a little VIP section by the announce table for him, complete with soda and popcorn.