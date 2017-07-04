Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Titus is backstage and on the phone with Tozawa and checks in on his training for the PV title match with Neville, He then runs into Daivari, tries to recruit him and then tries to recruit Mustafa Ali. Titus is fired the fuck up and it’s amusing as all hell.

TITUS WORLDWIDE : Titus plays to the crowd and promises firework on Sunday when Tozawa challenges Neville. Titus has a Titus Worldwide podium and pictures of Tozawa & Neville in the ring with him. On Sunday, Neville will be no match for the Power of Tozawa. The king of the cruiserweights has had enough of this bullshit and makes his way out, praising Titus for being a charismatic leader. He says that this is a cruel façade and a fantasy. Neville then shows footage from Raw of Braun killing Titus Worldwide client Apollo Crews, and then Titus himself. Neville says Titus fed Crews to a monster (the fans chant you’re not Strowman at Neville), and says Titus can show compassion and forfeit for Tozawa, or he can watch what he does to Lince Dorado.

Champion Neville vs. Lince Dorado : Neville takes things to the ground right away, easily overpowering Dorado. Dorado fights back, hits a sunset flip and then they fight for position. They work some fun counters, Dorado hits a monkey flip and Neville then tries to shove him to the floor but Dorado hooks the legs and pulls Neville to the floor. Dorado hits a RANA off the apron, looks to charge Neville, but Neville avoids and Dorado crashes into the steps. Neville then slams him off the commentary table and Titus talks shit to him. Back in they go and Neville hits a powerbomb, locks in the rings of Saturn and Dorado taps. Champion Neville defeated Lince Dorado @ 4:10 via pin

– TJP and Swann discuss their match tonight; TJP says they don’t have a problem and has been listening to what Swann has been telling him the last few weeks. Tonight, he just wants to have some friendly competition.

Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese : Nese beat Gallagher two weeks back, when Gallagher was too gentlemanly and Nese took advantage of that. Nese looks to overpower Gallagher, taking him to the mat and scoring some near falls. Gallagher back to his feet, and hits a crucifix for 2. Gallagher rolls him around the ring constantly going for pin attempts. Gallagher works the side headlock, but Nese sets him in the ropes and attacks, and covers for 2. Nese follows with ground and pound, and then runs over Gallagher with a clothesline. Nese sets Gallagher in the tree of WHOA and lays in some kicks. Nese hits a leg drop, covering for 2. Gallagher fights back, hitting knee strikes and a dropkick. Gallagher hits a throw, and locks in an arm bar but Nese powers up but Gallagher gets the sunset flip for 2. Nese clips the knee, but misses the springboard moonsault. He sells the knee and tries to trick Gallagher again, but Gallagher will have none of that and hits the head butt and shotgun dropkick for the win. Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese @ 6:08 via pin

– Brian Kendrick is here to present a history of “not so great” Britain, discussing dastardly Brits and their failures, like how Gallagher has constantly failed in WWE. Kendrick is here to rid 205 live of Gallagher. I am not feeling this cosplay Kendrick gimmick at all.

– We get a video package from last night’s Raw, highlighting the horrible Fox/Dar/Alexander feud.

– We see Noam Dar getting his neck checked on, the doctor tells him to ice it. Dar is happy Fox is back, and now wants to go after the cruiserweight title. But Fox wants him to deal with Cedric, because she doesn’t think it is over. Fucking kill me now.

Rich Swan vs. TJP : They work some nice back and forth to begin, evenly laid out with both men looking for an advantage. TJP scores a takedown with a head scissors, scoring a near fall and then working the headlock. Commentary doing a nice job of explaining their history and the fact that TJP beat Swann in the CWC. Swann takes control, faking a dive and then dabbing at TJP. TJP back in and tosses Swann to the floor, teases attacking on the floor, but this is the new sportsmanlike TJP, so he rolls back in and waits on Swann. Swann breaks the count, and TJP grounds him and works the arm. TJP is slow on the attack overall, not wanting to go back to the dark side. Swann looks to fight back, shoves TJP, who slams him down and hits the slingshot senton. TJP then applies the Muta lock; Swann fights and makes the ropes; clean break by TJP. TJP pulls Swann back in, but Swann fires up and attacks, sending TJP to the corner, sets him up top and hits a RANA. Rolling thunder gets 2. Swann then hits a spinning Michinoku driver for the near fall. Swann up top, TJP cuts him off, and hits the springboard high cross but walks into the head kick by Swann as he started to celebrate. Swann escapes the detonation kick but TJP hits the double chicken wing gut buster for 2. TJP locks in the knee bar, Swann fights and escapes. Big right by Swann, he runs into a spin kick and they do a double down with Graves again hitting on their familiarity due to knowing each other for so long. They slowly work to their feet, they trade strikes and Swann again escapes the detonation kick and they teas some near falls, with Swann finally holding TJP long enough to pick up the win. Rich Swan defeated TJP @ 11:38 via pin

– They hug post match.