Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Hi guys!

– We get a video package of cool cruiserweight stuff, transitioning into Drew Gulak’s campaign for a better 205 Live. Mustafa Ali finds Gulak to be a bully. We then get highlights of their feud, leading us to tonight’s 2 out of 3 falls match.