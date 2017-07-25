Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Welcome all and thanks for joining me, have a good time chatting.

– Dasha interviews Neville, and we get footage from Raw, showing the brawl between Tozawa, Neville, & Daivari. Neville says Daivari fucked up thinking that his kingdom was vulnerable to a takeover. 25 Live is his world and will forever be his world. Tonight Daivari will learn the differences between an injured animal like Tozawa and the king of the cruiserweights.

– Tozawa makes his way to the ring in a suit, still favoring his left shoulder. He joins commentary.

– Daivari makes his way to the ring, and isn’t sure why Tozawa is here and makes fun of him for being hurt and questions if he is about to beg for a rematch with Neville. Daivari says he deserves the title shot. As for Neville, after Daivari beats him, he will dedicate his win to another Iranian Olympic Wrestler. Future generations will remember the night he beat Neville.

Non-Title Match: Neville vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari powders at the bell, Neville chases, allowing Daivari to cut him off and take him to the floor. Daivari tossed him around and into the barricades repeatedly. Back in the ring and Daivari up top, hits the frog splash and gets a near fall. Neville avoids the hammerlock rainmaker, hits a superkick and then follows with the basement dropkick. Neville heads up top and hits the missile dropkick, sending Daivari to the floor. Neville drags Daivari to the commentary table and slams him off of it right in front of Tozawa. Daivari then slams Neville into Tozawa and that allows him to pick up the countout win. Ariya Daivari defeated Champion Neville @ 4:30 via countout

– We get highlights of last week’s Ali vs. Gulak match.

Brian Kendrick Talks : Kendrick says he tries to help and to teach, but gets no thanks. He’s a fighter and Jack Gallagher is a clown. No one listens to him, so he is done wasting his breath on the simple people. He shows pictures of Jack Gallagher on the big screen, and runs him down and insults the fans for supporting him. Kendrick makes fun of Gallagher for being pasty and then shows his pic with clown makeup on it. Kendrick then mocks his mustache and hair, and now the pic has a clown wig on it. Kendrick then makes fun of the suit, and shows the pic with a big clown bowtie and other things like balloons added in. A big red nose is then added to the picture. This is not funny at all. Gallagher finally arrives and says he’s done turning the other cheek and calls Kendrick insecure. Gallagher says he will knock his bloody head off, but Kendrick runs from him.

– Dasha interviews Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander ahead of tonight’s tag match. Cedric wants competition and not the kind that involves a crazy ex-girlfriend. TJP & Tony Nese arrive, and TJP says that Cedric is a participation trophy and thought that Swann would cancel the match. They exchange some painfully bad dialogue and we head to the ring.