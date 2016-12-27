Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese : Gulak and Fox are at ringside. Alexander works the arm right away, they do some slick back and forth as Nese escapes and Alexander uses his speed, hits a dropkick and covers for 2. Nese powers Alexander to the corner and then tosses him to the floor. Nese follows, lays the boots to Alexander. Back in they go, Nese up top and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Alexander fights back with uppercuts, knee by Nese and the leg sweep gets a cover got 2. Alexander breaks out of the body scissors, hits some back elbows and then hits the back handspring round house kick. High cross by Alexander gets the near fall. Nese fights off the lumbar check, clothesline by Nese gets 2. Fox and Gulak argue, Gulak tells the ref she hit him and she gets tossed to the back. Alexander is distracted, palm strike by Nese and he picks up the win. Tony Nese defeated Cedric Alexander @ 6:15 via pin

– Backstage, Noam Dar arrives to hit on Fox. He has a late Christmas gift for her, mistletoe. Fox slaps him. He liked it. So he asks for another.

– Renee Young interviewed Neville earlier today. Neville is still insulted that WWE overlooked him. They did it because he’s too good, and he would have won the CWC. He has been discriminated against by the people of the US. Americans treat him like a freak, because they are afraid if him. he is the king, and in Japan, Swann was his young boy and he was Swann’s idol; Swann isn’t on his level.

Mustafa Ali vs. John Urnit (aka Mr 450) : They did some back and forth, with Urnit favoring his leg. Ali hit the cutter, and then the imploding 450 for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated John Urnit @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– He gave a good little babyface promo post match.

– We get an Ariya Daivari video package.