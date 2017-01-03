Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tajiri vs. Sean Maluta : Maluta was in the CWC, did well and I have seen some of his recent indie work so I am glad to see him brought back in for a look. Maluta worked strikes, chops and head butts. Tajiri fired back with kicks, cut off Maluta ad then locked in the tarantula. More kicks from Tajiri, hit the handspring elbow and then the buzz saw kick for the win. Tajiri defeated Sean Maluta @ 2:52 via pin [NR]

– Post match, Brian Kendrick welcomed Tajiri back. Kendrick put Tajiri over as a fellow pioneer, and said that they need to get rid of the trash. Tajiri misted him, because he wasn’t buying what he was selling.

– Neville ranted about being discriminated against, due to his nationality and the fact that he’s the best. He plans to end Perkins tonight, because he is the king.

Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher : Gulak is at ringside as he and Nese continue their partnership. Gallagher counters away from Nese and starts to outwrestle Nese. Nese then attacked with forearm strikes, Gallagher did his headstand in the corner, Ariya Daivari then attacked Gallagher and chop blocked the knee, placed him in the tree of WHOA and continued his attack. Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese @ 2:27 via DQ [NR]

– Cedric and Alicia talk, she takes the blame for his losses. They kiss as he explaining she needs to be more careful.

Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar : Dar controlled early, using a slower pace and strikes. Ali picked up the pace, started to gain some momentum but then Dar worked a solid heat, good energy in the comeback by Ali, who hits a great looking tornado DDT. Ali with a kick to the face and hits a neck breaker and covers for 2. Dar caught Ali off the ropes and applied an arm bar. Ali cuts off Dar with a running kick, imploding 450 and Ali picks up the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Noam Dar @ 6:30 via pin

– Post match, Dar claimed 2017 would be a big year for him, and Alicia Fox is always welcomed in his corner.

– We get an Akira Tozowa video package.

– Perkins says Neville has been great in the ring, but is a dick outside. Perkins also says Neville has been acting like a bully.