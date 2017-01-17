Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak : Alicia Fox sneaks out to be with Alexander, he doesn’t look thrilled and says, “bye girl.” She yells a lot and Noam Dar arrives and takes her to the back. Fox anoints herself “hot chocolate.” Dar and Gulak then beat down Alexander as Fox continues to yell at Alexander. Alexander sends Dar to the floor and then Gulak. Suicide dive by Alexander wipes out both guys. Gulak chop blocks Alexander. Alexander wants to compete and we’re getting the match now. Alexander fires up and goes after Gulak, who quickly attacks the injured leg and takes control. Alexander avoids a charge, hits a kick and tries to suplex Gulak to the floor. Gulak attacks the leg with a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes. Gulak worked the heat, focused on the knee, just destroying the knee of Alexander. Alexander manages to fight back, hits a RANA and then sends Gulak to the floor. Gulak back in, but Alexander fires up with some clotheslines. Back elbow by Alexander, and then hits a split legged moonsault for a near fall. Alexander looks for the lumbar check, but can’t pick up Gulak, due to his knee. Chop block by Gulak, and then hits a bridging belly to back suplex for the win. Drew Gulak defeated Cedric Alexander @ 6:00 via pin

– Dar tells Fox he did this for her, so Fox slaps him and he loves it. Is 205 Live now a vehicle to show off Alicia Fox’s “acting skills?” Because it feels that way.

– We get a video package for the Swann vs. Neville feud. It was quite good.

– Tony Nese is interviewed; he doesn’t need to do anything special to beat Ali, because he’s the premiere athlete.