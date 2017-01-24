Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Neville is asked if Rich Swann got the upper hand on Raw, but Neville said he made a mistake and showed mercy. He won’t ever do that again. Tonight, he will make Alexander bow and pay his respects to the king of the cruiserweights.

TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese : Tonight’s opener is an EVOLVE throwback special. Nese looked to ground Perkins, using his power advantage. Perkins picked up the pace, allowing him o make a comeback and sending Nese to the floor. Perkins worked the octopus and then transitioned into a cradle for 2. Nese cut off Perkins, grounded him with an elbow strike and then worked the chinlock. Nese took some time to pose, but ran into a superkick, Nese countered a tornado DDT, hit the dead lift suplex and that got the near fall. The crowd tried to rally Perkins, but Nese hit the springboard moonsault for a near fall. Nese again grounded Perkins and slowed the pace. Perkins hit a mule kick, went up top but Nese cut him off, and then hit the gut buster for 2. Perkins fought out of another body scissors, hit a kick and a series of strikes and then a RANA. Detonation kick by Perkins, and Nese rolled to the floor. Perkins looked for the dive, but Nese cut him off with the lariat. Perkins then got a desperation la magistral cradle for the win. TJ Perkins defeated Tony Nese @ 8:50 via pin

– Post match, Nese hit a German into the corner and then a running knee strike. Perkins was helped to the back.

– Akira Tozawa debuts next week.

– Kendick cut a promo, informing Bradshaw that he will not steal his spot. Kendrick says the world is a cold, harsh place and no one cares about Bradshaw. Kendrick promised to end this kid in his hometown.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Tripp Bradshaw : Kendrick was one-step ahead of Bradshaw early, looking to embarrass the youngster. Kendrick talked shit, Bradshaw fired up but he got cut off as Kendrick continued to punish him. Disgruntled veteran Brian Kendrick is fun. Bradshaw then tapped to the captain’s hook. The Brian Kendrick defeated Tripp Bradshaw @ 2:15 via pin [NR]