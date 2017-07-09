Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Report. (I still can’t believe that’s a thing I actually just had to type.) We are LIVE in beautiful Dallas, Texas.

The Kickoff Show panel is Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, and David Otunga. Charly Caruso is in the Social Media Lounge, and later in the show Paul Heyman will be her guest to discuss the Universal Championship Match. We start off with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. Rosenberg picks Reigns, but Otunga picks Strowman. Next up is a breakdown of Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt. Rosenberg and Otunga both pick Wyatt. We move on to a discussion of Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz. Rosenberg picks the Hardy Boyz, but Otunga picks Cesaro & Sheamus.

Dana Brooke joins the Kickoff Show panel to give her insight on Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks. Brooke and Otunga pick Banks, but Rosenberg picks Bliss. We follow that with a breakdown of the Miz vs. Dean Ambrose. Rosenberg and Otunga both pick the Miz. Next up is a video package for Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass. Rosenberg and Otunga both pick Cass. We head back to the Social Media Lounge where Paul Heyman has joined Charly Caruso. Heyman refuses to sit so that he can be prepared to run in case Samoa Joe attacks him during the interview. Heyman says that Joe will have to pay the tax for his actions tonight, but he also admits that Joe is Lesnar’s most dangerous opponent to date. This will not be a quick trip to Suplex City, and Samoa Joe will take a piece of Brock Lesnar.



Kickoff Show Match for the Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (Champion) vs. Akira Tozawa w/ Titus O’Neil



Neville and Tozawa lock up to start, and Neville muscles Tozawa to the ropes. The referee calls for the break, and they lock up again in the middle of the ring. Neville transitions to a standing side head lock and a shoulder tackle, but Tozawa fights back with a deep arm drag takedown. Neville goes for a sunset flip, but Tozawa rolls through into a kick to the chest followed by a standing senton. Neville gets dumped to the outside and Tozawa goes for a suicide dive, but Neville hops up onto the ring apron can catches Tozawa with a kick to the head over the top rope. Neville stomps on Tozawa before whipping him to the outside. Neville follows Tozawa to the outside and whips him into the barricade as we head to a commercial. We return from the break with Neville firmly in control of Tozawa in the middle of the ring. Neville hits the ropes and connects with a low drop kick to Tozawa’s chest. Neville again stomps on Tozawa’s head and shoulders, but Tozawa fights back to his feet and goes to work with rapid fire chops to Neville’s chest. Tozawa suplexes Neville and heads up top, but Neville rolls out of range. Neville rolls to the outside, but Tozawa takes him out with a suicide dive. Tozawa connects with a second suicide dive and rolls Neville back into the ring for a two count. Neville whips Tozawa onto the ring apron, but Tozawa slingshots back into the ring and catches Neville in the octopus stretch. Neville makes it to the ropes and retaliates with a stiff shot to the jaw. Neville ties up Tozawa in the ropes and lands a volley of chest kicks for a two count of his own. Neville connects with a running forearm shot and heads up top, but Tozawa rolls out of the way. Tozawa catches Neville with a hurricanrana and a Shining Wizard. Tozawa heads up top and connects with a diving senton, but Neville rolls out of the ring. Neville heads back into the ring and crotches Tozawa on the top rope. Tozawa climbs back to his feet, but Neville hits a spinning kick to the “lower abdominal region” and gets the three count.

Match Result: Neville defeats Tozawa with a spinning kick.

Match Length: 11:34

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe.



Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt



Rollins catches Wyatt in an arm wringer to start and follows up with a snapmare takedown. Wyatt gets back to his feet and muscles Rollins to the corner, but Rollins fights back with another snapmare takedown. Wyatt heads to the outside to catch a breather and counters a suicide dive from Rollins with a stiff punch between the ropes. Wyatt climbs back into the ring and lands another punch to the face. Wyatt charges Rollins in the corner, but Rollins dumps Wyatt face-first into the turnbuckle. Wyatt goes for a DDT on the ring apron but instead drop Rollins face-first onto the ring steps. Wyatt whips Rollins into the barricade and then rolls him back into the ring. Wyatt locks in a seated rear chin lock, but Rollins fights back to his feet. Wyatt chops Rollins in the corner and takes him up top. Wyatt goes for a superplex, but Rollins tries to counter into a sunset flip, but Wyatt regains control a hits the superplex for a two count. Wyatt maneuvers Rollins onto the apron and hits a DDT on the apron for a two count. Wyatt goes back to the rear chin lock and tries to follow up with a running senton, but Rollins rolls out of the way. Rollins goes for the Falcon Arrow, but Wyatt blocks, so Rollins drop kicks Wyatt to the outside. Rollins connects with a suicide dive to the outside, waits for Wyatt to head back into the ring, and levels him with a springboard punch for a two count. Rollins connects with a forearm shot in the corner followed by a Sling Blade and a Blockbuster for another two count. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Rollins blocks, so Wyatt levels him with a clothesline. Wyatt again goes for Sister Abigail, but Rollins counters into the Falcon Arrow for yet another two count. Rollins heads up top, but Wyatt crotches him on the top turnbuckle. Wyatt hits a uranage and gets a two count of his own. Wyatt slaps Rollins across the face and rolls to the outside, but Rollins grabs him between the ropes. Wyatt blinds Rollins with a thumb to the eyes while the referee has his back turned and then follows up with Sister Abigail for the three count.

Match Result: Bray Wyatt defeats Seth Rollins with Sister Abigail.

Match Length: 12:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass



Enzo take the fight right to Cass, but Cass easily drops him with a shoulder tackle. Cass traps Enzo in the corner and beats him down to the mat. Cass rag dolls Enzo and shoves him down to the mat. Cass slaps Enzo across the face and follows up with a fallaway slam. Cass splashes Enzo in the corner, but Enzo crumbles to the mat before Cass can do it again. Cass lands a stiff shot to the ribs and pounds on Enzo’s back. Cass chokes Enzo against the bottom turnbuckle and tosses him over the top rope to the outside. Enzo just barely beats the referee’s ten count back into the ring and uses the ropes to drag himself back to his feet. Cass levels Enzo with a big boot, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Big Cass defeats Enzo Amore with a big boot.

Match Length: 5:28

Slimmer’s Rating: **



30-Minute Iron Man Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro & Sheamus (Champions) vs. The Hardy Boyz



Matt and Cesaro start the match, but Cesaro quickly rolls out of the ring, and it looks like Sheamus is actually starting the match. Sheamus levels Matt with a Brogue Kick and gets the first three count of the match. Cesaro & Sheamus lead 1 – 0. Jeff and Cesaro get the tags, and Cesaro carries Jeff to the corner to make the tag to Sheamus. Jeff fights out of the corner and makes the tag back to Matt. Matt traps Sheamus against the ropes before clotheslining him to the outside. Matt follows Sheamus to the outside and pounds his head on the ring apron. Matt rolls Sheamus back into the ring and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Sheamus blocks. Jeff gets the tag, and Jeff and Matt level Sheamus with stereo back elbow shots. Jeff goes to work on the arm, but Sheamus uses his power advantage to whip Jeff to the outside. Cesaro attacks Jeff on the outside, so Matt charges over to make the save. Sheamus rolls Jeff back into the ring and makes the tag to Cesaro. Cesaro heads up top and levels Jeff with a double ax handle for a two count. Cesaro hits a gut wrench suplex and makes the tag to Sheamus. Sheamus locks in a wrist lock and puts all of his weight on Jeff. Sheamus drags Jeff to the corner and makes the tag to Cesaro as Booker T and JBL argue about the address of the Dallas Sportatorium (damn did I love World Class). Cesaro kicks Matt off the apron to prevent Jeff from making a tag before making the tag back to Sheamus. Sheamus and Cesaro hit a White Noise / Diving Elbow Drop combo for another three count. Cesaro & Sheamus lead 2 – 0. Sheamus charges at Jeff in the corner, but Jeff evades, and Sheamus posts himself in the corner. Sheamus makes the tag back to Cesaro as Jeff FINALLY makes the hot tag to Matt. Matt bounces Cesaro off all three turnbuckles and follows up with a running bulldog for a two count. Matt hits a diving elbow to the back of the neck and gets another two count. Jeff gets the tag and hit Poetry in Motion. Matt follows up with the Side Effect, and Jeff hits the Twist of Fate for the three count. Cesaro & Sheamus lead 2 – 1.