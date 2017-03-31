Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

* Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)

* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)

* The Rock N’ Roll Express (inducted by Jim Cornette)

* Beth Phoenix (inducted by Natalya)

* Teddy Long (inducted by The APA)

* Diamond Dallas Page (inducted by Eric Bischoff)

* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)

* Legacy Inductees: Dr. Jerry Graham, Haystacks Calhoun, Luther Lindsay, Rikidozan, June Byers, Judy Grable, Farmer Burns and Toots Mondt.

-Welcome to Live coverage of the WWE Hall of Fame right here on 411mania. For the second year in a row I, Robert Leighty, get the honor of covering this event. This is going to be a long night so get comfortable and enjoy what is always one of the best nights of the year for this crazy business we call pro-wrestling.

-I will pop in from time to time with red carpet thoughts before the ceremony starts at 8 PM.

-Byron and Maria Menounos are part of the red carpet coverage and get an interview with Ric Flair. Renee (who looks fantastic) does an interview with Mick Foley who is sporting a tye-dye tuxedo which looks horrible. He challenges Michael Hayes to top what he is wearing tonight. Foley is looking forward to Cornette’s speech and wants Ricky Morton to start his speech with “We sold this **** ***** out.”

-Kelly Kelly is back and on the red carpet and she is here to show support for Beth Pheonix. She still looks great as well.

-Renee gets to interview Gene and who flirts a little with her because really, who wouldn’t. He is happy that Rick Rude is being inducted this year.

-Byron and Maria get to interview Sting and his wife. Sting is excited to see Angle, DDP, and The Rock N Roll Express to go in and is interested to see Bischoff induct DDP.

-Renee with Mojo and he is rocking a Zubaz suit. It looks better than what Foley was rocking.

-Miz and Maryse next with Maria and Byron. Miz jokes that Maryse dressed him today. Miz admits to using top stick and I have no clue but apparently it’s something women usually use. Maryse slams Cena for saying she never accomplished anything as it crapped all over the women who wrestled with her. He spoke of the woman’s revolution yet he made Nikki stand there as his arm candy while he did all the talking. Preach!

-Renee catches up with Aries and he is excited to hear the stories and suspects Cornette and the RNR Express will have some good one.

-Eve Torres is back with Byron and Maria. They reminisce about the tag match they had at Mania XXVIII. Maria is always great in this spot as you can tell she is a huge fan.

-Renee is with Dean Ambrose and this was a highlight last year. Dean says he looks like a real lady killer tonight and Renee says he shouldn’t be saying that to her. He wants to know why she is killing his buzz. He is looking forward to seeing the RNR Express and Jim Cornette. He puts over the RNR Express and Midnight Express as they perfected tag team wrestling. Renee and Dean are amazing together. As I say quite often, Dean is a very lucky man.

-Charlotte is amazed to be back in the same venue where her dad was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

-Reigns next with Maria and Byron. He cuts a promo on Taker and says this is his time now. He has headlined Mania for 2 straights years and he was born for this moment.

-Renee gets Cena and Nikki Bella. Cena says he is tired as it has been a long week. He is honored to induct Kurt Angle.

-Samoa Joe which is surreal to see him at the WWE Hall of Fame. Joe is looking forward o Mania and wants to make an impact if possible. He talks about his storied history with Kurt Angle and is excited to be here to see him inducted.

-Graves and his wife next and he is thrilled to see Angle as he grew up in Pittsburgh. He also plugs his interview with Angle and that gives me a chance to plug that I have a review of that interview on this site.

-Renee is with Dana Warrior and her daughters. This night always has a special feeling for her and she loves Eric being chosen for the Warrior award tonight. She calls him a true inspiration. Warrior’s daughters are excited to see Goldberg and Seth Rollins.

-Patterson is being interviews and my feed freezes for the first and hopefully last time. When it comes back The Godfather is being interviewed which is a fantastic transition from Patterson.

-Rapid fire with Gallows and Anderson as they joke about the AJ Styles chants and how he is nothing without them. Speaking of AJ, they throw over to Maria and Byron who have The Phenomenal One. He is excited and says that Shane will have 10 seconds to get back into the ring in their match.

-Randy Orton and his wife and he is proud of this Mania because of what he and Bray have built. He puts over Angle and DDP while also saying he can’t wait to hear Jim Cornette.

-Shane with Maria (who look amazing since I haven’t mentioned it yet) and he is ready to roll on Sunday. Shane says he has trained different this year as he needs his cardio this year. He knows he is in AJ’s world and Byron tells him to be safe on Sunday. Yes, Shane please don’t kill yourself jumping off a roller coaster.

-Bayley next and she has brought along her fiancé. Like everyone else she is excited for Sunday.

-It seems she may be the last red carpet guest as Renee joins Byron, Maria, and Kathy to go over all the inductees. Kathy is looking forward to NXT tomorrow and Maria wants to hear all the speeches.

-That wraps up the red carpet coverage and after a short break I will be back for The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.