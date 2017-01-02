Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tony’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!!!! How was your New Year’s Eve? I had to bartend, so in a rare night, I was completely sober. Anyways…..

It’s 2017, bitches!!! Mick Foley is out with a haircut only a mother could love, and welcomes us to the first ever RAW of 2017. He brings up the Reigns vs Owens match and how Jericho will be hanging in a cage above the ring. The cage is at the top of the ramp, and we get a nice view via camera through it just as Kevin Owen’s music hits.

The two best friends that anyone has ever had are here. Jericho and Owens walk out all but hand in hand. Owens wonders if Foley thinks this is funny – to hang Jericho, his best friend, like a sexy pinata? Owens brings up some exhibits to prove that Foley is abusing his power. Exhibit A….giving Reigns a match at Royal Rumble for his title, when Owens has already beaten him. Exhibit B: Seth Rollins Pedigrees Jericho on top of a car like a barbarian, and Foley rewards him. Jericho pulls off one of the greatest strategic moves in WWE history, and he gets in put in a cage. Jericho says it’s not right. It’s been obvious from the start that Foley has had a personal issue with them, but it’s a new year, and they will not stand for it anymore.

Foley says he has made mistakes, and they are right. He would like to wipe the slate clean. Foley hears The Kevin Owens Show being thrown around, and Foley wants to see what this is all about. So tonight, The Kevin Owens Show will be a talk-show with the first guest being….GOLDBERG.

Owens says good. Weird that it’s Owen’s show, but Foley makes the guests? They have some questions for “Bill” anyway. Owens wants to warm up and ask Foley a question. What makes Foley think he can go around abusing his power?

Stephanie McMahon makes her way out to say that Foley is not abusing his power. He has rights to do all of this, although she wishes Foley would have consulted with her. Foley brings up Steph not talking to him about Sami’s Last Man Standing Match. Steph says they are usually on the same page, and tonight she hopes Foley will be with her with this match: Roman Reigns vs Chris Jericho for the US Title. If Reigns is DQ’d or counted out, Reigns will lose the title.

Jericho has a question. He wants to know about Seth Rollins. Owens thinks Steph should ban Seth Rollins from that match. Steph is tired of all of this. For the first time in history, Smackdown Live defeated RAW in the ratings. If Owens doesn’t want Seth ringside, then he’ll have that opportunity tonight. The loser of the match between Owens and Seth will be banned later tonight.

Steph cleaned up that messy segment in a way only she could…



Match 1: Loser Banned From Ringside Later Tonight

Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owen