RAW

IS

About to Start and I’m not wearing any underwear!!!

We start RAW in the back, and Foley has gained shirt, but lost hair. Seth Rollins is with him, and announces his officially entrance into the Royal Rumble. Braun comes up, seething, as he has apparently held onto an anger for an entire week. He yells over Seth towards Mick that he wants Reigns and Goldberg, and he wants them 7 days from the day he was speared.

Seth takes offense to being spoken over, literally and figuratively. Braun attacks, and they brawl. The Banshee that is Stephanie McMahon starts yelling at randoms to get the situation under control, or everyone will be fired, while at the same time, asking Foley to confirm the rumors that The Undertaker will be here.

Foley says he will be here, and ends the mess of a segment.

Lordy, that was bad.

For some unknown reason, Owens and Jericho will face Roman Reigns in a handicap match for the US Title. Why do I feel like I missed an entire first hour of RAW?

Before this match could start, Braun Strowman’s music hits. Reigns heads out of the ring and rushes towards Braun. He goes for the attack, but Braun takes over and sends Reigns back into the ring. Jericho and Owens double team until Braun comes in. He clubs Reigns down hard. All three men stomp down on Reigns. Jericho holds Reigns up, and Braun hits a right hand. Owens attacks. Braun with a few kicks. After some ample punishment, Seth Rollins heads down the ramp with a chair. He attacks Braun, then Owens and Jericho with the chair. He smacks the back of all men. Reigns grabs a chair, too! He knocks Braun down to his knees. Both men hit him on the back and stand tall in the ring. Braun heads to the outside of the ring.

Stephanie McMahon is here to fix things up. She promised a handicap match for the US Title, and we’re going to get it. She’s going to give Roman some time to recuperate. As for Rollins, he gets to fight Braun right now.



Match 1: Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman

Rollins is uick to attack in the corner, but Braun gets him on his shoulders and shoves him forward, Seth attacks the left leg from behind, clips it, then gets goozled. Kick to the side, but Braun drops him and keeps hold of the leg. Seth uses the ropes to rtry and kick away, but Braun grabs both legs. He pulls, and Seth tries to land on his feet. Too bad, Seth as Braun clocks him in the back hard before he can fully stand. Boot to the next of Seth, and the ref stops him. Splash in the corner, and Seth falls down. He crawls to the center of the ring. Kick from Braun. Braun with a short clothesline Braun from behind with a cross faced forearm. Right hands from Seth, but Braun hits a forearm. Whip to Seth hard, and he falls down. Braun grabs the leg, turns Seth, and drops an elbow. Braun with a kick to the fallen Seth. Seth with a jawbreaker, using the beard. He hits a right, another, a third, then eats a knee. Braun tosses Seth over the ropes, but he lands on his feet on the apron. Hangman, and Seth is back in the ring. Clothesline, but Braun is still standing. ANother. Roundhouse kick from Seth, a kick to the chest, he hits the ropes. Braun lifts the dude off the ropes, and just drops him down hard in a modified spinebuster. Sick ass. Braun hits the ropes as Seth stands on the apron. Hard shoulder tackle sends Seth down to the mat outside.

We’re back in time for Cole to say “Rally” like an idiot. Seth hits some sort of enziguri on the outside. He heads back in the ring. Suicide Dive! He ghops in and hits another! Knee to the head in the middle of the ring. Superkick to Braun. Pin for 1…NO!!! Rollins on the apron. Springboard knee to Braun. Braun still standing. Seth on the top rope in the corner. He flies. Braun catches him and slams him into the corner. Braun sits Seth up top. Braun backs up, runs into a boot, then catches Seth by the head mid-Blockbuster. Braun sits him back up and hits an uppercut. Braun inquires if Seth learned his lesson yet. Braun climbs up, but Seth trips him up. Right hands. Kick to the face of Braun, and he is down on the mat. Seth stands on the top. FROG SPLASH to Braun! Pin for 1..2….NO!! Braun LIVES!! He rolls to the outside. Seth hops on the apron. He runs with a knee to the standing Braun, outside! Seth hops to the top rope. He looks twards Braun as he stands atop the ringpost. Seth with a dive off the ringpost, but BRAUN MOVES!!!! Seth falls chest-first into the barricade. Braun sends Seth back into the barricade, and he tumbles over.

Braun grabs Seth and drags him back towards the ring, but the ref hits 10 at the same time! Game over, breh.

Winner: Double Countout

This was fun.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Braun is pissed. He grabs Seth and sends him back into the ring. Braun grabs a chair from the timekeeper’s area. He smacks the ringpost, so you know it’s real. Braun heads into the ring, but Seth dropkicks the chair into Braun! He steals the chair and protects the ring with it as Braun tries to enter. Braun gets to the ramp side, is about to get in, dodges a chair shot, then considers his options. Seth’s music plays, so Braun takes the nod and heads to the back.

We are back, after a break, and we get a recap of Bayley’s win from last week when Bayley beat Nia with the help of Sasha Banks.

Backstage, Sasha and Bayley are talking about last week. Sasha says her knee is ok. Sasha calls Bayley’s win “crazy.” Bayley shows massive excitement for the Rumble. She has beaten Charlotte before and she can do so again. Sasha then says after the Rumble…a little Bayley-Boss action, ya know? Sasha says she knows Charlotte better than anyone, and she has Bayley’s back if necessary.

In comes Charlotte for clapping. She then horribly acts while calling Sasha Banks a horrible actress. She claims that people really believe Sasha cares about Bayley? Charlotte brings up her PPV record. Charlotte and Sasha bicker for a moment until….

Nia Jax comes from the right, doesn’t say a damned word, and just clips Sasha from behind the leg. Fuck, I love Sasha, but that was sick.

Charlotte attacks Bayley, and both faces are laid out. Charlotte claps the back of Nia, proud of the heeldom. Nia isn’t feelin it, and grabs the non-existent lapels of Charlotte, and shoves her into some boxes.

We head back to two weeks ago, where Gallagher embarrassed Daivari, followed by last Tuesday, when Daivari attacked Jack during 205.



Match 2: Drew Gulak vs Jack Gallagher

Nice little lockup turns into an ankle lock of sorts from Gulak. Gallagher turns it into a scissors lock on the leg, and Gulak sells it well. Gallagher drops him, but Gulak grabs the ropes. Gulak sends GHallagher to the outside, but Jack comes back in, gets catched, and body slammed into the bottom rope. Aries is, again, on commentary. Gulak on the second rope. He flies off and hits aclothesline to the throat. Cover for 1..2…NO! Gulak pulls back on both arms from behind, locking in a straight jacket of sorts. Gulak Jack tries to escape, but it’s a no go as Gulak drives a knee to the back. Gallagher finally gets out, only to eat a knee to the gut. Gulak wishes Gallagher to the corner, and he swings up. He is fully upside down, tricks Gulak into stopping a running hit. He rolls out, lands on his feet, sends Gallagher away, boots, then a headbutt!

Gallagher with a running dropkick! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Jack Gallagher

Gallagher is just a joy to watch, and my recap did not give his trickery justice.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

In the middle of the ring, Rebecca NoName asks Jack about Daivari. Jack says he deserves a thrashing, but he is an extraordinary gentleman and wants to offer the olive branch. He invites Daivari to 205 Live to parlay. Jack says this is an opportunity for two gentlemen to come to terms of agreements, and if Daivari doesn’t agree, he’ll be forced to give Daivari some fisticuffs.

Backstage, TJ Perkins is having a chat with Michaels. Oh lord….TJ is teaching Shawn Michaels how to dab….

Foley is backstage looking for The Undertaker. He asks some stagehands if they’ve seen him. Steph walks up. Foley says he’ll know when Taker is here, he’s got a feeling. Steph says she needs to rely on facts, and Foley’s performance review depends on Taker’s appearance. Foley has one hour.

This makes no sense to me.

HBK IS HERE! He tells the crowd to keep chanting, because that was a long run. He says he has missed us all, and to be perfectly honest, he misses coming out here on a regular basis, especially this time of year. In January, things just start to pick up a little bit. HBK brings up the Rumble. He says that this year, it’s in his hometown. He would be remiss if he didn’t “Remember the Rumble” of 20 years ago. For those that may not have been alive – and yes, he is that old – and old enough for them to chant anything, and he’ll knock it out the park. hahaha. Solid!

He says The Rumble will be something to remember. Goldberg, Brock, Braun, Seth – HBK is much more comfortable sittin on the outside looking in when you’re going agains that lot.

Crowd with the ONE MORE MATCH chant. He tells the crowd not to pressure him. He says that HBK is going to teach us how to stand up to peer pressure. As happy as he is about The Rumble, he is here to pimp his new movie. He wants us to write down the release date. 1/20/17, in case you were wondering. Something that really works for him is…

Well, we don’t know, because Rusev is here to interrupt. Lana is wrapped in seaweed, and it looks great. Oh yeah, Jinder is here, too.

Rusev tells HBK that if he wants the movie to be successful, then Lana needs to be in it. HBK says he isn’t the biggest movie guy, but the movie is already done, edited, and coming out January 20th. They can’t really just put someone in. Rusev says he doesn’t care. You can just CGI her in like that stupid Star Wars movie did. Eeeek. HBK says CGI doesn’t work that way. CGI mostly just controls ugly monsters or big hairy wookie—actually, that might work out.

The crowd chants, and Rusev hilariously looks around and says “What?”

It’s Sweet Chin Music. Rusev says “He doesn’t even do it anymore!”

Rusev calls himself the Bulgarian George Clooney, and Lana is more beautiful than Emma Stone.

Jinder just stands.

HBK makes a Golden Globes joke, and Rusev calls this an American joke, because he doesn’t get it. Haha.

Rusec says the movie will fail without Lana just like HBK’s career.

Enzo and Cass are here to join in on the fun! Enzo is still tippin on fo fos. They both head into the ring, and Enzo is on one leg. He says he never does this, but the Realest Guy in the room is right there, and his name is Shawn Michaels. With that being said, Enzo has a question….what do we got ova here???

Shawn says “Haters!”

Enzo: “A cuppa hatas?”

Enzo is going to admit something; Rusev is right. Lana is a phenomenal actress – one of the best. Every morning she’s gotta wake up next to Rusev and act like she’s not repulsed. How ya doin?

With that being said, don’t sell themselves short. They’re great actors. If they were in a movie, what movie would you put them in?

Cass: The 40 Year Old Virgin, Puss in Boots, Beauty and The Beast, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, and The Pianist.

Enzo says ya can’t be sayin that on this show.

Cass clears it up.

HBK has a movie. He says “Dumb and Dumber.”

Rusev calls them American Pigs. They put Enzo in a wheel chair, and they’ll put HBK and Cass right next to him. Cass steps up, tells Rusev if they’ve got a problem, then he and Rusev can finish this one on one right now. Rusev offers Cass a match…..against Jinder Mahal.

Cass says he thinks that them three are going to prove that there’s only one word for Rusev, Jinder, and Lana.

HBK says since he’s got nowhere to be until January 20th, he’s gonna go ahead and stay out here during this little match, and if you’re not down with that, we’ve got two words for ya….

SUCK IT!!!

Like this segment did.