RAW Starts with a little recap of Jericho and Owens being best friends evar!!

In real time, Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he makes his way down to the ring. He talks some nonsense that I can’t really recap due to technical difficulties. We come back to the show with Kevin Owens and Jericho coming out.

Owens wants to know if Roman is ok, because he sounds pretty delusional. Oh that’s right, last week something did happen. Owens says that for years, Roman has been powerbombing everyone, Legends, Hall of Famers, from Seth Rollins to Kane to Orton to Bryan to Cena, Lesnar, and even The Undertaker. How many people could say that they single-handedly powerbombed Roman Reigns into the announce table? Onle one, and he is that person.

Jericho tells Reigns he is making a lot of predictions here that just don’t make sense. Even though Reigns thinks it’s funny that Jericho will be hanging in the shark cage, there’s something that’s even more hilarious.

Anyway, Reigns wants a rematch with Jericho. Owens laughs at this, then says that Reigns has it. Owens may not have the overly active imagination, but he’s got a strong feeling that tonight, Reigns is going to be the one locked inside the shark cage – ya dig?

Reigns says he has a feeling, too. He feels he’s going to win the US Title tonight and he has a feeling he’s going to win the big title too.

Jericho is pretty upset, visually, since he is not prepared.

The video package cut into the opening promo, so it was less than 10 minutes.

Talk changes to Brock and Goldberg.

So apparently the tag team titles are on the line with two referees during the kickoff of RAW.



Match 1: Cesaro (w/ Sheamus) vs Luke Gallows

Lockup to start. Cesaro with the go behind. He eats an elbow, and Gallows hits some rights and lefts in the corner. Gallows with the whip, and Cesaro ducks a clothesline then hits a springboard corkscrew fuck you muthafuckuppercut! Pin for 1… NO! Cesaro deadlifts Gallows and slams him like nothing! Pin for 1…NO! Gallows hits with a right from a knee. Uppercut and a whip, Gallows with a back body drop. Gallows with a right. Whip is reversed to the corner and Cesaro hits a running uppercut. Whip and another uppercut. Anderson hops on the apron to distract. Gallows with a whip to the corner, and BIG BOOT! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!

We’re back, and Gallows is in control. He locks the head and sets up for a suplex, but Cesaro is able to block it. Cesaro not only blocks it but deadlifts into his own suplex! Cesaro with an uppercut. Another one. Cesaro gets a Sharpshooter on Gallows and Anderson is outside. He dropkicks Sheamus in the back! The referee sees and goes to scold Anderson just as Gallows taps!!! The ref doesn’t see it, though.

The ref finally turns and Cesaro is up, only for Gallows to plant him hard and pin for the 1..2…3!!

Winner: Luke Gallows

Cesaro can wrestle anything

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *3/4

Mick Foley is backstage, NOT wearing a turtleneck, and talking to Stephanie on the phone via speaker. She brings up the main event as Sami walks in. He says he needs to talk to Foley for one second. Sami says he wants to know how to go about announcing his entry into the rumble. Just as Foley is about to announce him, Steph is on the phone and says that tonight, Sami will have a match and can be in the Rumble if he wins. His match will be against Seth Rollins.

So we get an interview with Bayley! Graves does the honors. Bayley says the one word she could use to explain this entire experience is WOW. Just thinking back to her time in Cali, she travelled the Bay Area working small venues, and to now be in these huge arenas…wow.

Graves asks why bayley thinks Charlotte is using her fandom as a negative.

Bayley says that this question is for Charlotte because she doesn’t get it. That fandom is what got her here. This is what brought her the best memories. Memories with brother and dad, and now they get to watch her fight for the title.

Graves asks what it means to Bayley to be some sort of role model.

She says she is just her; just Bayley, and when she goes out there, she…she recalls when she wa sin the crowd, and if her favorite pointed to her, she’d go nuts. She wants to give that to someone else. She calls the energy infectious, and we make her feel like she could do anything.

Graves asks if that includes winnin the title this Sunday.

Bayley says she knows she’s not Charlotte Flair. They’ve had matches. Charlotte looks like she was born for this. Bayley says she’s walking in with her tassles and her high fives, and she’s walking out with that title.

Backstage, Foley walks into Seth’s locker room. He brings up Steph’s proclomation that Seth has a match against Sami. He asks why, and Foley says she really wants to amplify the Friend v Friend thing going on. She also wants Sami to qualify for the match. Maybe. Seth doesn’t understand. Foley clarifies that the match is like this: Seth vs Sami, and if Sami wins he not only gets to be in the Rumble, but he also gets Seth Rollins’ spot.

Match 2: If Seth Rollins Loses, Sami Gets His Spot in Royal Rumble Match

Seth Rollins vs Sami Zayn

Lockup to start. Seth backs Sami against the ropes. They roll to the corner. Sami with the go behind in the center of the ring. Seth breaks the hold, works the arm, and turns it into a roll up for 1. Some work on the arm results in Seth getting the side headlock. Release. Shoulder tackle to Zayn. Seth hits the ropes, goes for another, but Sami blocks, and Seth rolls him up into a pin for 1..2..NO! A stalemate turns into a lockup followed by a go behind from Sami. He works the left arm, twisting it from the side and scraping the head a bit. Seth rolls foraward, spins, and kips up out of the hold, then locks up Sami into a cruc-nooooo, Sami holds onto the head and turns this into a pin! Sick! 1…2..NO! Sami is seemingly over the technical shit and hits a hard clothesline to Seth. Sami hits the ropes, looking for a suicide dive, but Seth is already back in, and hits a right hand to the head! He lifts Sami and takes him to the outside. Seth hits the ropes and goes for a suicide dive of his own. HE HITS IT!! BINGO!