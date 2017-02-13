Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Bray Wyatt is champion!

Kevin Owens is champion!

The chubby ones reign supreme, and I couldn’t be happier!

Wait, I guess I can.

Welcome to RAw, fellas! Tonight’s show is dedicated to Chavo Guerrero Sr.

After some video packages of what’s going down tonight, we get a very happy and dancing Stephanie McMahon coming to the ring. She welcomes us to Monday Night RAW. She says Foley was a little tired and overworked, which is why he embarrassed himself during the contract signing. She gave him the week off, and she is sure that when he returns, his priorities will be in order. As for tonight, Stephanie is running RAW in Vegas.

Straight from Caesar’s Palace, Roman is here.

That was a bad joke…even for me.

I would bet money on it.

…

Reigns says he’ll keep it short and sweet; he wants Braun now, and he’s not waiting till Fastlane.

Steph says it’s not about her tonight, it’s about the Universe. Do we want to wait until Fastlane, or do we want to see that match tonight? Steph says the crowd doesn’t care about Roman and that he’s not 100% tonight, but Steph does. Which is why she won’t make the match.

Roman doesn’t care what anyone thinks about him – especially her.

As usual, he fails to see the bigger picture. He is getting Braun at Fastlane. Besides, he has a match tonight against Mark Henry. Reigns says maybe he’ll come out and watch it live, but Stephanie takes offense to this and says that if he even sneezes on Braun, then she’ll take away the match at fastlane, and any opportunity come Mania.

Reigns says he doesn’t give two shits. He is cut off from possible physical violence against Stephanie by….

Gallows and Anderson?

The tag team champs are here, and they say they couldn’t sit in the back and listen to Reigns disrespect her any longer. Steph thanks her. Gallows quote the Stones and tell Reigns he can’t always get what he wants. Anderson knows he’s a guy that isn’t used to being told no, but Steph clearly said he couldn’t have Braun. So how about tonight, Anderson and Gallows go two on one against Reigns.

Wow…..we’re doin this, aren’t we?

Stephanie then brings up Teddy Long and makes a handicap match, playa….holla….

Oh wow.

Anderson and Gallows head down the ramp and Reigns cuts them off by hopping out and sending Anderson into the barricade headfirst. Gallows tries to stop him but refs come down to stop everyone.

Now would be a good time to remind you that Emma is supposed to debut tonight.



Match 1: Roman Reigns vs Anderson and Gallows

Match is underway, and Gallows hits an uppercut before tagging in Anderson. They double team then Anderson covers for 1…2.NO! Cravat from behind by Anderson, and he brings Reigns down to the mat. Reigns eventually fights out, and no one cares but this group of ten year olds in the crowd and their single mothers. Anderson hits a kick to the gut, and Reigns is in the heel corner. Reigns fights out with right hands, one to Galows. Anderson misses a shoulder. Reigns knocks Gallows off the apron then clotheslines Anderson down. Whip to Reigns is reversed but he fires back with a clothesline. Clotheslines in the corner from Reigns. Reigns drops Anderson with a big boot. He cocks up for the punch. Reigns waits. Camera man zooms in to an uncomfortable point of view. Reigns knocks Gallows off the apron. Superman Punch to Anderson. Gallows attacks from behind on the apron. Stomps from Gallows. Andesron joins in. The ref tries to stop them. They don’t listen. Anderson holds Reigns.

Gallows beats down on the back of Reigns head, and finally the ref calls for the bell.

Winner: Roman Reigns via DQ

YOUR Tag Team Champions!

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: 1/2*

Anderson and Gallows stop after the bell rings to give the ol evil eyes to the crowd. Gallows lifts Reigns. Magic Kill—no! Reigns kicks Anderson away. Suplex to Gallows. He sends Ghallows to the outside. Superman Punch to Gallows on the apron. Boot to the chair-weilding Anderson! Reigns gets the upperhand and stands in the middle of the ring with a chair.

*eyeroll*

The list gets its own video package.

For the ladies…

New Day is here.

Bo Dallas is already in the ring. Kofi points out that he looks real lonely, then calls him a Social Outcast. Big E says he’s here to put a smile on his face; The New Day. Woods says they’ve been working in order to bring something special, which is why they are holding the blueprints to the very first New Day Ice Cream machine. So after Kofi makes quick work of Bo, they’ll share with the world how they plan to bring us ice cream.



Match 2: Bo Dallas vs Kofi Kingston

Kofi sends Bo out of the ring quickly while the crowd chants for ice cream. Bo gets frustrated on the outside of the ring. Bo then starts his own little dance outside of the ring. He jigs closer and closer to Big E then grabs the ice cream blue prints. Bo tears the folder up with high intensity. Kofi flies over the top rope with a flip onto Bo then cries with New Day. Kof iback in the ring and eats a knee. Bo drops Kofi on the ropes then twists and drops, hitting a neckbreaker off the ropes. Pin for 1..2…NO! Another pin for 1…2..NO! Bo introduces himself to the crowd, then beats Kofi down in the corner of the ring. Bo with an elbow to the head.

Bo hits the ropes, goes for a clothesline, but Kofi hits the SOS and a pin for 1..2….3!!

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Not interested, Breh

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: 1/2*

Total Rating: 3/4*

Backstage, interview girl interviews man named Neville. She brings up Gallagher. Neville stops her, and says that’s enough. Neville brings up Perkins, and says he stands more threat than Gallagher.

Speakin of the ol chap, he’s here to quote Shakespeare. Neville doesn’t want him to, and tells him to take a look in the mirror; Jack’s just a boy, and he is out of his depth. He is not on Neville’s level. Jack says we’ll have to find out about that. He confirms that people don’t like him because he’s a bloody pelic.

Here is a wrestler who, after struggling for a while, had a career resurgence by calling himself The King and was on a roll ever since…

Also pictured; Neville.



Match 3: Noam Dar vs Jack Gallagher

Handshake to start the match. Lockup and Gallgher backs Noam into the corner. Ref breaks it up, and we get a test of strength. No we don’t, Gallagher twists the hold until Noam spins. Side headlock and Naom turns it into a leg lock. Gallagher spins out of it and shoots the legs. He grabs the left and twists the ankle. Noam then spins out of it and Gallagher cartwheels onto his feet. Naom with a shin Kick. Dar with a right hand to the head. He backs Jack into the corner then drives some shoulders. Dar calms the ref down then stomps the left leg. He locks a leg wrap and works the ankle, then drops an elbow on the knee. Jack tries to fight out. Dar with a right then a pin. 1….2…NO. He works the left arm of Jack. Right forearm from Jack but Dar hits a right then a whip, which Jack stands out of. Twist and toss from Gallagher, then a dropkick. Another dropkick. Dar in the corner. Whip and Dar hops off, slides under Dar’s legs, and turns right into a headbutt from Jack!!!! Dar struggles in the corner.

Jack waits. Rushes the corner. Running dropkick and a cover for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Jack Gallagher

Ah, so tonight is gonna be one of those “less than 3 minute matches” type of night, ey?

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *3/4

Jack’s celebration is short lived. Neville has a new entrance with pyros and some rock before his original music hits. Nice. Neville holds his title up.

We go outside to a limo pulling up. It’s Samoa Joe….AND Triple H!

We are back to the show, and Emma is FINALLY here! She is wearing the same dress that Gina Valentina wore to the AVNs.

She says we’ve waited for 17 weeks, and here she is. Now, we will see the makeover from Emmalina….to EMMA.

“Thank you.”

And…..she’s gone.

Interview chick is backstage with Bayley. Bayley says she is nervous, but it’s a good nervous. She’s in the same position that lita won the title against Steph. She is in the main event. Speaking of Steph, she doesn’t even think Bayley should be here, nor does Charlotte, but she keeps smiling. At The Rumble, she came THIS close. This is her second chance, and she’s achieving her dream tonight. Don’t beleee me, just watch.

Backstage, Owens and Jericho are chatting it up. Jericho wonders if Owens is ready. Jericho has tons of surprises.

Speaking of surprises, Triple H is here. He wants to talk to….JUST Owens. He takes Owens away to chat up a bit.