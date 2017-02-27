Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Goldberg Talks : In a shocking turn of events, Goldberg kicks off the show this week, instead of being saved until the end like most of his appearances. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the audience with out the tease of his appearance late in the show. Goldberg quickly mocked Owens’ promo from last week, noting that all Owes is good at is talking. But he’s in a good mood, six-days away from his title match and he has never made a promise he didn’t follow through on, Sunday at Fastlane; spear, jack hammer and he goes on to face Lesnar at Mania as the Universal Champion. He promises the fans, his son, his wife and Owens that he will deliver on Sunday. But as he goes to leave, Kevin Owens arrives. Owens is happy to hear that Goldberg is in a good mood, because he is as well. Now that Goldberg is here, he can tell him that he made a promise to show WWE what he is all about and he did just that. He beat John Cena on his first night, he beat Ambrose, beat Styles and Seth Rollins, he beat him as well. He’s beaten Roman Reigns as well and beat down Jericho even though he doesn’t matter. Sorry to tell you Bill, no matter how loud the sheep chant your name… guess what Bill, you’re next. Goldberg mockingly claps the whole time, and says that for as nice as his speech was, he’s now pissed off and wants to fight. Owens says he doesn’t speak Neanderthal, but assumes that Goldberg wants to fight, but says that Green Bay doesn’t deserve to see him fight. Owens says when he wins on Sunday, there will be silence, because the Goldberg chant dies.

– New Day makes their way out to the ring. They discuss hosting Mania, pouring cereal on the crowd and again bring up the ice cream. I keep feeling like this is a big rib on CM Punk because that dude just wanted the old superstars ice cream bars back. They face the Shining Stars because they need some reason to keep them on TV. It actually turns out that the Stars will face Big Show later tonight as WWE gets in their shot at the Oscars. New Day are actually facing Jinder & Rusev.

New Day vs. Hard Body Mahhal & Handsome Rusev : New Day ran wild on Mahal to begin, using quick tags and some double teams to score near falls. Woods sends Rusev to the floor, Big E hits the apron splash on Mahal as we take a break.