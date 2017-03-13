Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re startin off hot. Brock Lesnar is here with his advocate!

Heyman basically calls Brock a Goldberg-eating carnivore. He brings up Mania as the night his client causes the so-called announcers, “Down goes Goldberg!” Admittedly, he will confess, that for the past few months— the crowd cuts him off with Goldberg chants. Heyman says he ain’t here tonight, but Brock is, so please pay attention to his advocate. This is his nice way of saying, “Shut the hell up,” ok? He wants to admit to us that he and Brock have wondered what the hell do they do about this Goldberg issue. Every single time they come face to face, the result is Spear, Jackhammer, Goldberg. But not last week. Last week was different, wasn’t it. Last week, it was F-5, Down Goes Goldberg.

My feed goes out and comes back with Steph telling Foley that he can’t take shit personally. She says that Foley’s areas of opportunity are significant. She wants to nurture and develop FOley. Tough love didn’t work out. Foley says he works better with a pat on the back. Steph is going to take all that she has learned, and if Foley is willing to learn, she is willing to teach. It’s good now, but it could be so much better. She has his first lesson. It’s a hard one. By the end of the night, she wants him to determine the one person that Foley is going to fire. She wants him to trim the fat and think like a business person. he has until the end of the night.



Match 1: Sasha Banks vs Dana Brooke

Lockup to start. Dana gets Sasha in the corner and wails on her with some rights. Dana grabs Sasha by the hair and slams her into the 2nd turnbuckle. Dana leaves the ring and drags Sasha over the apron. Uppercut to the head. Dana rolls in and covers for 1..2..NO! Sasha i up with some rights. Sunset flip for 1. Sasha up. Knees into a pin for 1..2..NO! Dana with a kick to the gut.

Dana with the Fireman’s and Sasha drops off. Rollup! Possible holding of the tights! 1….2….3!!

Winner: Sasha Banks



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Charlotte grabs a mic and heads into the ring. She yells that Dana is a disgrace and doesn’t deserve to be by her side. She will not ride Charlotte’s coattails to Mania. She’s finally getting rid of Dana. Dana with a right hand to the face of Charlotte! She beats Charlotte down in the corner. Whip into a short clothesline!!! Dana mounts. Punches to Charlotte until she rolls out of the ring. Dana follows! She grabs Charlotte and rolls her back in the ring. Charlotte rolls back out and Dana attempts to grab her. Dana screams at Charlotte to get back in the ring, but she’s not down.

Didn’t we do this a few months ago? Didn’t care then, either…



Match 2: TJ Perkins and Akira Tozawa vs Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese

Akira and Kendrick to start, NOPE! Nese attacks from behind, and he’s the starting heel. He grabs Akira and hits a forearm then tags in Brian. Kendrick grabs Akira by the head and shoves him down in the middle of the ring. Akira with the fake out into a right punch. Hurricanrana off the run, and Kendrick lands on the apron. Forearm to the jaw of Kendrick, sending him down to the mat below. Suicie dive from Akira! Nese tries to attack, but TJ Perkins flies off the apron with a hurricanrana of his own.

Back from a break and Kendrick has the upperhand with Akira. Tag to Nese, and he rushes in but eats a forearm! Akira goes for a tag, but Kendrick is nearby and trips up TJ Perkins. Nese with a cover in the ring for 1..2..NO! Snapmare then a body scissors. Akira knees out of the hold, so Nese switches to a front face lock, then a bear hug of sorts. Akira looks for a tag but Nese won’t let it happen. Akira with a sunset flip into an Enziguri to Kendrick on the apron! Tag to Perkins! Perkins in with an arm drag. Wheelbarrow into a bulldog. Cover for 1..2..NO! Kendrick enters, drops an elbow, but Kendrick moves and it hits Nese. Akira comes in, Kendrick sends him out. TJ sends Kendrick out. Nese with a hard clothesline, and the cover! 1…2….NO! Both men up. Nese rushes the corner. Perkins with a springboard DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO! Kendrick in to hit a right hand to the face! Akira on the apron. Kendrick back in his spot. Firermans to Nese, but Kendrick holds the legs of Nese. Akira runs in and just kicks Kendrick off the apron! Nese shoves TJ perkins into Akira, sending him to the outside.

Nese with a rollup and a pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Tony Nese and Brian Kendrick

Fun

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Charly is backstage with Anderson and Gallows. She wonders who they would rather face come Mania. Anderson has a question of his own. Why does everyone want to talk about Sheamus/Cesaro and Enzo/Cass? They’ve won gold all over the world.

Gallows doesn’t want to talk about “those nerds.” Anderson says the spotlight should be theirs, and if no one will give it to them, they’ll just take it.

After a commercial break, Owens is in the ring with a spotlight directly on him, and the crowd dimmed. Loud Y2J chant. Owens says one month ago today, Owens took the spotlight and put it back right where it belongs.

We get a clip of the turn on Jericho.

Owens says a lot of people are upset with him about all of this, but he wants to let us in on a secret; he is not Jericho’s best friend, nor was he ever. But trust him, Chris Jericho never – not even for one second – actually truly considered Owens to be his best friend either. All Jericho was doing was try and get close to him so that he could get close to Owen’s (He is sure to proclaim “MY”) title. He did what everyone here would do and stabbed Jericho in the back before Jericho could stab him in the back. Jericho now wants revenge? He got Owens at Fastlane, because Goldberg didn’t beat Owens at Fastlane, Jericho beat Owens at Fastlane.

Come Mania, Owens will take Jericho’s US Title just like he took Owens title away from him. When he is done, the only thing left of Y2J will be the tears of Jericho. Cry it out, man!



Match 3: Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn

Joe to start with Jericho. Jericho hits a dropkick and a chop to Joe. Whip is reversed and Joe hits an inverted atomic drop. Hits the ropes. Huge kick to Jericho. Senton to Jericho. Pin for 1..2..NO! Right forearms to Jericho, sending him into the corner. Whip to Jericho. Jericho with a right. Missile dropkick and a pin for 1..2..NO! Jericho wtih a kick. Tag to Sami. Right hands. Chop from Joe! Joe with a right hand. Another. Chop to Sami. Whip to Sami. Sami with a leapfrog. Head scissors. Right hand to Joe. Whip to Joe. Reversed. Big Shoulder in the corner. Joe with a kick to Sami’s face! Tag to Owens. Stomps to Sami. Owens does the Jericho pin for 1..2.>NO! Jericho taunts him on the apron. SUPERKICK from Owens, sending Jericho off the apron. He gets Sami in the corner. Sami elbows Joe off the apron. He sends Owens to the outside. Sami with a flip over the top rope onto Owens and Joe! Sami is favoring the knee. Sami grabs Joe and sends him into the ring. Sami is still selling the knee. Right hand to Joe in the ring. Owens sneaks into the ring. Clips the knee from behind. Two on one stomps in the middle of the ring. The ref tries to hold Owens back, but Owens keeps going.

The ref backs him up, but Owens keeps going. The ref finally calls for the DQ.

Winners: Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho via DQ

Short. Like this review.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Joe gets The Clutch in! Jericho rushes in and sends Joe to the outside. Owens and Jericho lockup. Jericho hooks the legs, goes for The Walls, Owens is nearly over on his belly, but Joe is back in and hits the neck with a righyt foreram. Headbutts to Jericho from Samoa Joe. He holds Jericho from behind. Owens witha right hand. More. He beats Jericho down, then stomps. Owens backs up, hard right to the face of Jericho until more refs come down to break it up. Joe rushes Jericho forward for a pop-up powerbomb.

Backstage, Steph offers Foley help with the firing. Foley says he appreciates that, and he will eliminate someone from the roster. Steph points out Zayn on the sheet, calling him an underperformer.

Nia Jax comes up to the duo. Nia brings up Sasha getting added to the title matcch and not her. She wants justice. Foley says she has been proving herself. Steph interjects and says Nia is correct. She deserves to be a part of the conversation. Tonight, Nia will go one on one with Bayley.