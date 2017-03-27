Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start RAW with BAYLEY! Yay! Bayley says she loves this time of the year, and it gives her butterflies. This year, she is not at home with her friends – she is in Wrestlemania! She knows she is defending her title in an elimination match. Thats news. Interesting.

This is short lived and Charlotte is here. She calls Bayley a paper champion. She tells Bayley to get her mind out of the clouds. The boss has made Bayley her pawn. When she beat Sasha, she came out of the title picture. Sasha found a way back in. If it wasn’t for Sasha, then Charlotte would still be champ. She almost respects Sasha for being so clever, but Charlotte isn’t even that cruel. There are a few things legit left about The Boss, but one isn’t their friendship. Charlotte wil be the 5 time women’s champion. Bayley will have no friends, no title, no future. Bayley doesn’t believe anything that Charlotte is saying. We then show a tweet from Sasha from a long time ago, of Sasha trweeting about keeping friends close and enemies closer. Sasha is waiting to stab her in her back.

Sasha Banks is here! Yay! Sasha says she hears this every single week. What is this, 2015? Sasha must be out of her mind. Sasha knows what Charlotte is doing, but her and Bayley are big girls. Business is business. Sasha will take care of business. Sasha says she will beat Bayley. Bayley is shocked then Nia Jax’s music hits up.

Nia is out, calls all three of these girls out. Nia calls them all cute, says they trade the title back and forth, thren call it pathetic. This Sunday, Nia will eliminate each and every one of them. Charlotte tells Nia that the only reason Nia is in the match is because Sasha didn’t have to pretend to care aboutBayley anymore.

MELEE!!! Nia attacks Bayley. Sasha attacks Charlotte. They all lock up.