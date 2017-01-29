Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful San Antonio, Texas. The special 2-hour Kickoff Show is set to start at 5 PM eastern followed by the main card at 7 PM.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panel is Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and HBK Shawn Michaels. They start off with a recap of the developing situation between Seth Rollins and Triple H before breaking down the Royal Rumble by the numbers. Next up is a discussion of Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Booker R, King, and HBK all pick Charlotte, but Renee goes with Bayley.

The Six-Woman Tag Team Match is up next.